Wall Streets’ $ 6 billion fee bonanza feels cold from China IPO restrictions
The Fitness Keep app also chose not to go ahead with a planned public filing in the United States, the Financial Time reported. The IPO of the Ximalayas Podcast app in the United States is also in limbo, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Other deals that could be in doubt include Hong Kong delivery company Lalamoves, a potential US $ 1 billion IPO.
In total, China’s crackdown on overseas listings threatens around 70 other private companies based in Hong Kong and China that are expected to go public in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The valuations of Chinese tech companies, which were already down before the recent attack, now appear more fragile as investors signal they will demand larger discounts to buy stocks, a banker said, asking on behalf of not discuss internal affairs. So far this month, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index, which tracks some of the largest Chinese companies listed in the United States, has lost a value of $ 145 billion.
At the heart of the recent crackdown is how far regulators will go to control foreign investment in sensitive industries, especially those controlling large amounts of data. For two decades, Chinese tech giants have bypassed restrictions by using the so-called variable interest entity model to attract foreign capital and overseas IPOs.
China’s Securities Regulatory Commission is currently leading efforts to revise overseas listing rules that would require VIE companies, which do business in China but are registered in places like the Cayman Islands, to seek approval. before selling stocks overseas, Bloomberg reported. China’s Cyberspace Administration said on Saturday that its proposed review would address the risks of data being affected, controlled and maliciously exploited by foreign governments.
Lower fees
Hong Kong appears well positioned to profit from geopolitical and regulatory frictions, although negotiations in the financial hub may also become entangled in the regulatory push. If the IPOs of Chinese unicorns stop, the Hong Kong stock exchange is likely to be further boosted by secondary listings and the conversion of U.S. certificates of deposit, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharnie Wong.
Some Chinese companies operating in sensitive industries might consider listing in Hong Kong rather than the United States, said Kenneth Ho, general manager of equity capital markets at Haitong International. Currently, HK’s IPO pipeline is laughably dynamic.
The diversion will reduce fees that banks can earn after a decade in which Chinese companies have raised around $ 76 billion from the first sale of shares in the United States.
Banks typically charge around 1.5-2% for billion dollar offers in Hong Kong, compared to 3-5% in the United States, as fees vary by industry and by subscriber. That increases by about two percentage points or more for transactions under $ 500 million, bankers familiar with the matter said.
In mainland China, the technology-intensive Shanghai STAR board registration fee is roughly equal to that in the United States, but sponsors are required to co-invest in between 2-5% shares issued by their clients, an unusual arrangement that may limit interest in conducting transactions due to the need for a capital base on land.
The stricter regulatory regime comes as China is opening up its financial market to allow foreign banks and asset managers to set up wholly-owned businesses. Powerhouses such as Goldman Sachs have increased their workforce, seeking to double or triple their workforce in mainland China, as they expand to capture billions in potential profits in the world’s second-largest economy.
China’s Nasdaq-like STAR market has made it easier for tech companies to access home financing, although it emphasizes companies focused on technology and hardcore innovation.
China’s dependence on foreign capital to fuel its businesses has declined from what it was less than a decade ago, said Martin Chorzempa, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Were in a world where it is not really difficult for Chinese companies to raise a large amount of capital without listing their shares on board.
Despite this, UBS Chin said it doubts that many Chinese companies can meet national listing requirements, which have become more stringent this year.
Ultimately, they will have to register elsewhere, he said. We are very accustomed to this kind of regulatory developments and uncertainties, and eventually business logic will prevail and fundings and IPOs will continue.
