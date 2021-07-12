With Jokowi and the ministers, Ridwan Kamil participates in #PrayFromHome





KOMPAS.com – Governor West Java (Jabar) Ridwan kamil with regional leaders, and the community attended the event pray together interreligious #PrayFromHome by videoconference on Sunday (7/11/2021). The event was also attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Vice President (Vice President) of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’aruf Amin, and Cabinet Minister Advanced Indonesia, In common prayer, Jokowi advised all parties to work together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government cannot work alone, all parties must work together to overcome this most difficult test,” Jokowi said in a written statement received by Kompas.com on Monday (7/12/2021). Jokowi also said that currently the government is still fighting for Indonesia to be free from the Covid-19 pandemic. He asked the community to make an effort, both outwardly and inwardly. Read also : 2,527,203 Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, highest active cases, to call for joint prayer Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “From our homes, let us bow our heads and pray that this pandemic ends soon,” Jokowi said. He also delivered pain for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the doctors and health workers (nakes) who are fighting in the front row. “Pray for them, and (pray for) everyone who has been exposed to get well quickly,” Jokowi said.

