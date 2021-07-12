Nicosia calls for personal intervention by world leaders to prevent Turkey from opening Varosha

In a final attempt to prevent Turkey’s imminent relocation to Varosha, Nicosia is calling for personal interventions from the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council. Mostly by US President Joe Biden.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans threatened to reopen Varosha, a seaside resort abandoned by Greek Cypriots fleeing the Turkish invasion in 1974 on July 20.

He is due to visit the Turkish-held separatist part of Cyprus on July 20, the anniversary of the bloody invasion.

Erdogan and the northern Turkish Cypriot leaders are also calling for a two-state solution in a divided Cyprus.

Nicosia focuses on Biden but also on other important leaders such as French President Emanuel Macron and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavorv was recently contacted by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, who is currently in Brussels for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

On the sidelines of the Council, Christodoulides will have a meeting with his French counterpart to discuss Varosha given the fact that his country now holds the presidency of the Security Council.

On October 6, 2020, Turkey reopened Varosha Beach, the fenced area of ​​the territory of the Republic of Cyprus that Turkey has occupied since 1974.

This action violates United Nations resolutions and international treaties to which the United States and Turkey are signatories.

In particular, Turkey is in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) which deal with the transfer of this area to the United Nations and the 1979 high-level agreement between the United Nations. Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities who said priority should be given to the resettlement of Famagusta, of which Varosha is a subdivision, under the auspices of the UN.

Over the past year, Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have openly expressed their support for a two-state solution regarding Cyprus and the permanent partition of the island.