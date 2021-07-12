Boris Johnson denounces “appalling” racists who abuse English heroes – “they should be ashamed”

The video will play automatically soon 8 To cancel

The PM and Priti Patel – who did not condemn fans for booing the knee and claimed it was a ‘gestural policy’ – have now stood up for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Boris Johnson condemned the “appalling” racist abuse of three England players whose penalties failed to strike at home in the Euro 2020 final.

The Prime Minister said those who abused Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka overnight “should be ashamed of themselves” and that the young trio were “heroes”.

A minister urged the metropolitan police to take “swift” action against racist abuse.

It comes weeks after Boris Johnson and his spokesperson failed to condemn England fans who hooted the players for taking the knee in an anti-racism stance.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson declared on June 7: “By taking the knee, precisely, the Prime Minister is more focused on action than on gestures.”

Ultimately, after widespread condemnation, the Prime Minister simply urged fans to “cheer, not boo” Euro 2020 players.

Mr Johnson tweeted this morning: “This England team deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racist abuse on social media.

Can England come together to set up a challenge for the 2022 World Cup?



























“Those responsible for these appalling abuses should be ashamed of themselves.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who slammed on his knees saying that I just did not support people participating in this type of political gesture, wrote today: I am disgusted that English players who have given so much to our country this summer have been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

It has no place in our country and I support the police to hold those responsible to account.



















Picture: @ pritipatel / Twitter)











Labor leader Keir Starmer said: The whole England team brought us together and gave us memories that will last a lifetime. They represent the best of us.

Anyone who racially abuses them is a disgrace and does not represent us at all. More can and must be done to stop online abuse.

The FA released a statement saying it was “appalled” by the abuse suffered by Rashford, 23, Sancho, 21, and Saka, 19.

Health Minister Edward Argar said today: They are heroes. They are young and I know they will come back even stronger than ever.



















Picture: Pool via REUTERS)











Mr Argar told Sky News: What is truly disappointing is the appalling racist abuse online that we have seen members of this team suffer from.

There is no place for that in sport, there is no place for that in our country.

And I think it’s only fair that the meteorological police said they were investigating these messages and possible offenses that were committed.











And I really hope that they will do it quickly and, if necessary, take action against those who have spread these appalling messages on social media.

Those who have done this cannot claim to be true fans of the sport.

The Three Lions suffered a 3-2 loss in a penalty shootout after Luke Shaw’s opening goal was canceled by Leonardo Bonucci in the second half.

The English trio who pulled the last three penalties received despicable social media posts after the loss to Italy on Sunday night.



















Picture: Pool via REUTERS)











Following the result, Metropolitan Police confirmed they were investigating “totally unacceptable” social media activity targeting England gamers.

Arsenal took to Twitter to support their teenage star Saka, saying: “Football can be so cruel. But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery… well, always be proud of yourself.

"And we look forward to seeing you back with us, Bukayo Saka."













Manchester United sent a similar message of solidarity to Rashford, writing: “A kick won’t define you as a player or a person, Marcus. Remember that. We look forward to welcoming you home.”

Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist comments on social media directed at footballers following the # Euro2020 final. This abuse is completely unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and will do under investigation. “

“We couldn’t be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is unwelcome to follow the team,” the statement read.

“We will do everything possible to support the players concerned while demanding the most severe penalties possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do all we can to eliminate discrimination, but we urge the government to act quickly and pass the appropriate legislation so that this abuse has real consequences.

“Social media companies must step up their efforts and take action to ban attackers from their platforms, collect evidence that could lead to prosecution and support the release of their platforms from this kind of heinous abuse.”