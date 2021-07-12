Every day Jokowi calls 2-3 times for emergency PPKM checks





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – TNI Emergency PPKM General Coordinator (Retired) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan wrote a week long reflection on Emergency PPKM via his official Instagram account on Monday (12/7/2021). With this opportunity, Luhut appreciated all the parties who helped with the implementation of the program. “Some of the good changes that we are working on seem to have started to appear, I always tell them it’s our work together, not just me. While many think there are still gaps and mistakes in some things, this ‘is my responsibility, “he said. Luhut has ensured that the government is always looking for the best solution for all existing problems, from the supply of oxygen to the availability of beds, from medicines to assistance to small communities vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I can count that every day 2-3 times the President (Joko Widodo) contacts me to ask me questions about the progress and the obstacles of this policy of Emergency PPKM. At the end of his conversation, the President always tells me as his subordinate to always put the interests of the little people first, people who have difficulty eating due to the implementation of this policy, he said, “said Luhut. According to Luhut, Jokowi’s message was used as a guide. He also left a message to all parties struggling in the implementation of the emergency PPKM to keep checking everything in stages and in stages to prioritize humanitarian principles in the implementation of the emergency PPKM program. However, not for anyone who personally benefits from a pandemic like now. In addition, Luhut said controlling the movement of people is a key factor in the success of the PPKM emergency program, in addition to the implementation of strict procedures in the field and the accessibility of vaccines in the community. “Let us use our great energy to support each other and help all the right measures that are being pursued by various parties. Ultimately, history will record the contribution of the frontliners, of the volunteers to bring this nation against the global Covid-19 pandemic. History will also record those who are more busy being part of the problem than trying to find a solution, ”Luhut said. [Gambas:Instagram] [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



