Media do not see the poor ethics of Hunter Biden’s artistic career: Devine

Washington Post readers (no relation!) Were shocked last week to find out that the White House has an ethical problem with Hunter Bidens taking advantage of his father’s name.

Well, they finally figured it out, just nine months after The New York Post began exposing the story of Joe Bidens’ complicity in his family’s influence peddling schemes at home and abroad.

Of course, the White House and its media comrades admit their concern only about a narrow, potentially, perhaps somewhat problematic, ethical dilemma regarding Hunters’ new career as an inkblast artist at high price.

White House grapples with the ethics of Hunter Bidens’ expensive paintings, was WaPo’s headline, giving the green light to allied media to gently explore a taboo subject since October.

But God forbid us from admitting that the New York Post articles on Hunter Bidens’ abandoned laptop were legitimate journalism that should never have been banned by Twitter and Facebook and rejected by these paragons of ex-director integrity. CIA John Brennan, ex-director of national intelligence James Clapper and cronies like Russian Disinformation. Certainly not. It is completely different. This is an example of a super ethical White House, setting standards of honesty and transparency unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The president set the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example, said Andrew Bates, spokesperson for the White House, without laughing. In fact, he made a written statement so that no one could see his face.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had the misfortune of having to show her face to answer questions at a press conference on Friday, which led to this Orwellian exchange:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Hunter Biden had the “right to pursue an artistic career”. AP Photo / Susan Walsh

Q: Did the White House play a role in crafting the sales contract with the New York gallery to protect the. . . identity of buyers?

Psaki: Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been put in place that allows Hunter Biden to practice his profession under reasonable conditions. Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, like any child [ahem, hes 51] of a president has the right to pursue a career. . . The gallery owner will not share information about buyers or potential buyers, including their identity, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides a fairly high level of protection and transparency.

Quite a level indeed. So much transparency that no one has the right to know anything.

We’re supposed to believe the President is such an honest Joe that it’s impossible to buy access to the White House. Hes got away with this trick of confidence his entire career.

If confronted, he becomes offended and deeply sad, as if any questioning of his integrity increases the burden of tragedy on his family life. Anyone with half a heart should step back and hope for the best.

So how will Hunters’ friend, Soho gallerist George Berges, be able to tell if a buyer is suspicious? How does he know if the Chinese oligarch phoning for an offer of $ 500,000 for a canvas that Hunter blew paint stains on through a straw is an emissary of President Xi Jinping? How will he know if the Ukrainian online owns a corrupt energy company that paid Hunter $ 83,333 per month? Or if the Russian blonde who does the bidding is the widow of the corrupt former mayor of Moscow with a penchant for wiping millions of dollars into bank accounts associated with Hunter and his partners? The same goes for Romanians, Kazakhs, Latvians, Omanis, Delaware registered credit card companies, asbestos litigators, etc.

I think it would be difficult for an anonymous person that we don’t know, and Hunter Biden doesn’t know, to have influence, Psaki said. It is therefore a protection.

Georges Berges Gallery where Hunter Biden’s works of art are exhibited. JCRice

Some protection. What’s stopping the anonymous buyer from leaving Hunter an email: Hey buddy, I just paid half a million dollars for your shitty painting. How about a dinner with dad at Caf Milano?

You know Joe will oblige you. He still does.

Personally, I like the paintings of Hunters. But the experts are not exactly won over. Generic Post Zombie Formalism was the verdict of Jerry Saltz, critic of the New York magazine.

I guess it’s important that injured men of a certain age and from a privileged background have the opportunity to find each other in a creative way, critic Scott Indrisek told Artnet News. It’s just a shame that everyone is supposed to be careful.

As beautiful as Hunters’ paintings are, the prices he charges between $ 75,000 and $ 500,000 are ridiculous for a novice artist with no formal training.

In case you’re not sure, take a look at the price of a forgotten Picasso found in a closet in Maine where he had languished for 50 years. The 16-inch square painting, signed and dated by the artist in 1919, sold for only $ 150,000 at auction in Massachusetts on July 2.

The Hunters ‘Art Show is a problem because the Bidens have so blatantly monetized the perks of Joes’ office with impunity for so long that they’ve lost the ability to understand how good it looks. bad. But this is the tip of the iceberg.

What we learn from Hunters’ abandoned laptop computer also reflects poorly on the Obama administration when you realize that Hunter was kissing like Jason Bourne with the global motley team of corrupt oligarchs and kleptocrats at their European resorts. favorites, all under the watchful eye of the Secret Service.

Sometimes Air Force Two would deliver the Prince of Biden into the arms of his shady friends. At other times, Joe would invite Hunters’ business associates over for breakfast in the main residence of the Naval Observatory or in his office in the West Wing, where he obligingly posed for photos.

He dedicated his books to Hunter to sprinkle them with potential elite benefactors in Beijing and Shanghai, in case there was any doubt as to who his son was.

All of this should have been known to Brennan, Clapper, and the intelligence agencies.

Join the dots for the moment Aha.

Miranda Devines’ book, Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tryed to Hide, will be out this fall.