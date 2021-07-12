World News | Turkey’s offer to secure Kabul airport could prove to be a very risky business

By Jean Solomou

Nicosia [Cyprus]July 12 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to US President Joe Biden last month on the sidelines of a NATO summit that Turkey could provide security for Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan could be a bargaining chip to improve Ankara’s relations with Washington, but given the Taliban’s resurgence, it could turn into a nightmare in the long run, unless it is not managed very skillfully and with the utmost caution.

Erdogan told Biden that Turkey could provide security at the airport if the United States provides it with the necessary “diplomatic, logistical and financial support”. Ankara wishes to collaborate with Pakistan and Hungary in this task. In their first face-to-face meeting, Erdogan and Biden didn’t make much headway on the main differences that have plagued Turkish-US relations in recent years, but Erdogan has indicated that there is a possible consensus on Afghanistan.

Ankara’s proposal to secure Kabul airport after US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31 raises questions about the risks it is prepared to take, what support logistics and the like will get the United States for the whole operation, what the Biden administration is prepared to do on the contentious issues between Ankara and Washington and on the real support Turkey could receive on the ground. In addition, Turkey must seriously take into account the risks inherent in the whole operation and the possibility of having to face other regional actors, such as Pakistan, Russia, Iran and China.

It is highly likely that all of these regional powers would prefer to deal with a national actor – the Taliban – or a new government that may emerge, rather than with Turkey.

On July 9, Turkish President Erdogan said an agreement had been reached on the security of Kabul airport after the withdrawal. He added: “Our Minister of Defense has met with the US Secretary of Defense, and we have had a meeting with the US and NATO to discuss the future of Hamid Karzai International Airport. We have decided what we accept in this regard and what conditions we do not meet. agree on. “

The Afghan government immediately welcomed this decision. The Civil Aviation Authority announced on Sunday that a new defense system had been activated at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Taliban announced their opposition to the deal between the United States and Turkey on Sunday. A spokesperson for the group stressed that the Taliban are against the presence of foreign troops after the deadline set for their withdrawal from Afghanistan. “If they stay within the framework of NATO or Turkey or any other country, it will not be acceptable to both the Afghan people and the Taliban,” said former Taliban commander Sayed Akbar Agha .

Turkey has around 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO combat-free mission. Its soldiers have never had a direct conflict with the Taliban, while maintaining good relations with all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. They were mainly involved in training Afghan security forces, while some still serve, along with Hungarian soldiers, at Kabul airport. The difficult question for Turkey is how it could take responsibility for the security of the airport, embassies and critical facilities in Kabul without conducting military police and patrol, which are clearly combat tasks.

As Afghanistan is a landlocked mountain country, Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport provides a vital connection to the outside world and is generally considered a prerequisite for the functioning of diplomatic missions in the country and the delivery of aid. international humanitarian aid. If the airport does not remain open and operational, the embassies in Kabul will be withdrawn and Afghanistan will become an isolated state. Last May, Australia, citing security concerns, closed its embassy in the country.

The rejection of the Taliban cannot be lightly ignored by Ankara, because according to several reports, the Taliban control nearly half of the 400 districts of Afghanistan, while a Taliban delegation in Russia claimed that 85% of the Afghan territory was under group control.

Former NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin told Al Jazeera: “While the political wing of the Taliban is in favor of reconciliation, the military seeks a military victory. Otherwise nothing will have changed there over the past 19 years. Yet much more depends on the conclusion of an agreement between Turkey and the Taliban, who are advancing steadily towards the capital and have made it clear that they will not tolerate any foreign forces on Afghan soil after the departure of the United States. Afghanistan is now in the midst of a de facto civil war. Turkey needs a ceasefire and an agreement with the Taliban, who are now telling it: “You came with NATO, and you will leave with NATO”. Without the approval of the Taliban, Turkey to assume this role is a mistake. It’s too risky.

Another serious problem that Turkey may face in Afghanistan is the lack of cooperation and open hostility that prevails between the different ethnic groups existing in the country and the dreaded possibility that it will be forced to support one or more against the others. .

As Al-Monitor columnist Metin Gurcan puts it: “The Taliban are mainly drawn from Pashtun groups that have been extremely hostile to other ethnicities in Afghanistan. It may seem like a minor problem, but it was one of the root causes of the US failure in Afghanistan. So, Ankara needs to think twice and be aware that Afghanistan is not Syria, Libya or Nagorno-Karabakh and is not called a “graveyard of empires” for no reason. “(ANI)

