If Afghanistan falls into war, government won’t let fallout hit Pakistan: Fawad – Pakistan





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that even if Afghanistan descended into civil war, the government would not let the fallout affect Pakistan.

In a Twitter post, Chaudhry said the government’s policy on Afghanistan was “in Pakistan’s best interests.”

“[We] are monitoring developments in Afghanistan. [We are] do our best to move forward in Afghanistan through a peaceful regime that [formed] based on everyone’s suggestions [stakeholders],” he added.

In another tweet in line with the previous one, the Minister of Information recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already specified that Pakistan could be a partner of the United States in peace, but not in conflict.

He added: “Pakistan’s land is not being used against Afghanistan and [we] let’s hope that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against Pakistan either. “

Chaudhry added that Pakistan’s political and parliamentary leaders had agreed on the “principle of non-interference [in case of Afghanistan]”.

The Information Minister’s remarks are the latest in a series of statements by Pakistani authorities regarding growing concerns over the rise in violence in Afghanistan and its expected fallout in Pakistan, with the US withdrawal from the war-torn country being now in its final stages.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Friday warned during a briefing before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee that the situation was becoming volatile in Afghanistan.

Yusuf called the situation in the neighboring country “extremely bad and beyond Pakistan’s control”. He had warned of an imminent risk of attack by militants from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, who he said could enter Pakistan disguised as refugees.

Qureshi had expressed his fear that in the event of a civil war in Afghanistan, Pakistan would not be able to handle the influx of refugees.

A day later, the director general of inter-service public relations, Major-General Babar Iftikhar, clarified that Pakistan was a facilitator of the Afghan peace process, not a guarantor.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News on the situation in Afghanistan, the ISPR chief said there are many aspects to the peace process.

“What I can say now is that the peace process is at a critical stage and everyone understands it,” he said, adding that Pakistan had tried to move the process forward with “sincerity”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on newly elected Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and expressed concern about the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, saying the latest developments could have serious implications for Pakistan and Iran.

The prime minister stressed the importance of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the neighboring country and said the latest developments in Afghanistan could lead to an influx of refugees to the border regions of Pakistan and Iran.

According to a previous report by Dawn, Islamabad does not appear to be in favor of opening its borders to Afghan refugees and is rather ready to look at the Iranian model if the situation demands it.

The report quoted Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as saying: “We have decided not to open our border to refugees; aid agencies can also help the needy on the other side. [in Afghanistan]. But, if the situation deteriorates, we will establish settlements along the border with strict control and surveillance, prohibiting the entry of refugees to the mainland. “

At present, there are two main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chaman in Balochistan and Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in addition to several small trade points. Most of the border with Afghanistan has been fenced, making illegal movement difficult.

In a recent media interview, the Home Secretary also expressed optimism about a political settlement in Afghanistan, saying he believed the new civilized Afghan Taliban would prefer arms talks after Afghanistan. suffered from violence, civil war and repeated invasions by foreign forces. over the past decades.

