China to order Tencent Music to drop music label exclusivity





Tencent Music, the Chinese equivalent of Spotify Technology SA, was seeking exclusive streaming rights with record companies such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, and Warner Music Group Corp.



China’s competition regulator is set to order the music streaming arm of Tencent Holdings Ltd to give up exclusive rights to music labels, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Subscribe to our Today’s Cache newsletter for a quick rundown of the 5 best tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.) The sanction, plus a fine of 500,000 yuan ($ 77,150) signals the acquisition of two apps, is the culmination of an investigation by the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) into Tencent Music. Entertainment Group, China’s leading music streaming company, the people told Reuters. In April, Reuters reported that the regulator was preparing to fine Tencent Holdings as part of a sweeping antitrust crackdown on the country’s internet giants, with two people saying the company should expect a fine. of at least 10 billion yuan. People said at the time that the leader in games and social media was pushing for a more lenient penalty. Reuters could not immediately determine whether Tencent Holdings faces further antitrust sanctions beyond the expected decision on Tencent Music. SAMR, Tencent Holdings and Tencent Music did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday. Under the terms of the sanction, SAMR will fine Tencent Music for failing to properly report the 2016 acquisitions of competing apps Kugou and Kuwo for antitrust review, an offense capped at 500,000 yuan, the people said. In April, Reuters reported that SAMR had told Tencent Music that it may have to sell Kuwo and Kugou, but people said on Monday it was no longer faced with the outcome. Yet SAMR announced on Saturday that it would block Tencent Holding’s plan to merge China’s two largest video game streaming operators – Huya Inc and DouYu International Holdings Ltd – for antitrust reasons, confirming an earlier Reuters report. . EXCLUSIVE SAMR began investigating Tencent Music in 2018, but stopped in 2019 after the company agreed to stop renewing some of its exclusive rights, which normally expire after three years, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. . Tencent Music, the Chinese equivalent of Spotify Technology SA, was seeking exclusive streaming rights with record companies such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, and Warner Music Group Corp. However, he retained the exclusive rights to the music of Jay Chou – one of the most influential Chinese-speaking artists in the world – which he, along with others, used as a competitive advantage against smaller rivals. Since late last year, China has sought to reduce the economic and social power of its once poorly regulated internet giants, as part of a crackdown backed by President Xi Jinping. Read also | China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political talks In April, SAMR imposed a record fine of 18 billion yuan on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, ruling that the e-commerce leader had abused its dominant position in the market for several years.

