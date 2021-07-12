Northeast Covid-19 case rate as Boris Johnson prepares to announce Freedom Day

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Northeast as the Prime Minister prepares to move forward with easing restrictions on Covid-19.

South Tyneside has the highest case rate in the Northeast, at 1,203.5 per 100,000 population, with 1,817 positive cases.

An increase in cases means the region currently has the highest infection rate in England.

Data from Public Health England shows that the seven LA7 areas – South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, County Durham, Sunderland and Northumberland – continued to see an increase in cases.

The North East remains the most infected part of England.

Sunderland has the second highest case rate (839.0), followed by Gateshead (825.5) and Newcastle (812.7).

Northumberland has the lowest infection rate (469.6) in the region.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to say the country can move to step 4 on the roadmap to lift the measures, but also warn that Covid-19 case will increase as the rules designed to remove the virus are removed.

Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans to Parliament.

Downing Street said the unlock would be based on four tests – the successful deployment of the vaccine, proof that the vaccine causes reduced hospitalizations and deaths, that infection rates are not at risk of increased hospitalizations, and that no new variant of worry derails progress.

The Prime Minister said: “We are very close to the last step in our roadmap to get out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

“While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over.

“Cases will increase as we unlock, as we confirm our plans today our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all shoulder our responsibilities not to undo our progress, making sure we continue to protect our NHS. “

Going to stage 4 was delayed for four weeks to ensure all adults had received a vaccine, and on Friday 80.3 million doses of the vaccine were given in the UK, with 45.7 million adults receiving a first dose (86.9%) and 34.5 million adults receiving both doses (65.6%).

(Infection rates are the number of cases per 100,000 people. The data, taken from the UK government’s interactive Covid map, is correct for the week ending July 6)

South Tyneside – 1,203.5 (1,817 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 83 people)

Sunderland – 839.0 (2,330 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 119 people)

Gateshead – 825.5 (1,668 total cases, the equivalent of one infection per 121 people)

Newcastle – 812.7 (2,461 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 123 people)

North Tyneside – 705.6 (1,467 total cases, the equivalent of one infection per 141 people)

County Durham – 699.3 (3,707 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 143 people)

Northumberland – 469.6 (1,514 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 212 people)