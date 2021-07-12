Politics
Northeast Covid-19 case rate as Boris Johnson prepares to announce Freedom Day
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Northeast as the Prime Minister prepares to move forward with easing restrictions on Covid-19.
South Tyneside has the highest case rate in the Northeast, at 1,203.5 per 100,000 population, with 1,817 positive cases.
An increase in cases means the region currently has the highest infection rate in England.
Read more:Covid cases fall in two major hotspots in the northeast – but one in 83 has the virus in South Tyneside
Data from Public Health England shows that the seven LA7 areas – South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, County Durham, Sunderland and Northumberland – continued to see an increase in cases.
The North East remains the most infected part of England.
Sunderland has the second highest case rate (839.0), followed by Gateshead (825.5) and Newcastle (812.7).
Northumberland has the lowest infection rate (469.6) in the region.
It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to say the country can move to step 4 on the roadmap to lift the measures, but also warn that Covid-19 case will increase as the rules designed to remove the virus are removed.
Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans to Parliament.
Downing Street said the unlock would be based on four tests – the successful deployment of the vaccine, proof that the vaccine causes reduced hospitalizations and deaths, that infection rates are not at risk of increased hospitalizations, and that no new variant of worry derails progress.
The Prime Minister said: “We are very close to the last step in our roadmap to get out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.
“While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over.
“Cases will increase as we unlock, as we confirm our plans today our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all shoulder our responsibilities not to undo our progress, making sure we continue to protect our NHS. “
Going to stage 4 was delayed for four weeks to ensure all adults had received a vaccine, and on Friday 80.3 million doses of the vaccine were given in the UK, with 45.7 million adults receiving a first dose (86.9%) and 34.5 million adults receiving both doses (65.6%).
(Infection rates are the number of cases per 100,000 people. The data, taken from the UK government’s interactive Covid map, is correct for the week ending July 6)
South Tyneside – 1,203.5 (1,817 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 83 people)
Sunderland – 839.0 (2,330 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 119 people)
Gateshead – 825.5 (1,668 total cases, the equivalent of one infection per 121 people)
Newcastle – 812.7 (2,461 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 123 people)
North Tyneside – 705.6 (1,467 total cases, the equivalent of one infection per 141 people)
County Durham – 699.3 (3,707 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 143 people)
Northumberland – 469.6 (1,514 total cases, equivalent to one infection per 212 people)
Sources
2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/north-east-covid-19-case-21028214
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]