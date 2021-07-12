Politics
Opinion: China’s success in tackling poverty is not quite the victory Xi Jinping claims to be
In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, its current leader, Xi Jinping, announced the achievement of the party’s goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, a goal first articulated by Deng Xiaoping in late 1970, when China’s economic reforms were initiated.
This means, said Xi, who is also president and commander-in-chief, that we have brought a historic solution to the problem of extreme poverty in China, and we are now confidently moving towards the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects. The mention of this goal referred to 2049, the centenary of the communist regime.
China’s success in reducing extreme poverty has been widely recognized. In an end-of-mission statement five years ago, Philip Alston, the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, called lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty a staggering achievement.
Xi had set 2020 as the deadline for the total eradication of extreme poverty, and the CCP and its government claim success.
However, as the plight of many Chinese has improved, the situation needs to be put in context.
Bill Bikales, who served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s resident economist in China, published a study last month, Reflections on Poverty Reduction in China, in which he wrote: “Much of the poverty reduction in the first years after 1978 was simply the result of overthrowing bad Maoist policies. A recent estimate is that two-thirds of the poverty reduction in the first of decades after Mao was simply catching up to where China should have been had better economic policies been followed before 1978.
This, although shocking, was announced in a book 2018, 40 years of China’s reform and development: 1978-2018 by Ross Garnaut, Ligang Song and Cai Fang, in which they report: In 1952, China’s GDP per capita was $ 538 at 1990 prices. This was 8.7% of the rich country average, 46.5 % of others and 23.8% of the world average. By 1978, China’s per capita GDP ($ 978 at constant prices) had fallen as a percentage of each of these three groups, to 6.8%, 42.1% and 22.1%, respectively.
This means that in the People’s Republic’s first three decades, China not only missed the opportunity to catch up with developed countries, but actually fell behind the rest of the world. As countries around the world developed their economies in the post-war decades, China fell even further behind.
The reason: Mao Zedong and his obsession with ideology. He would not let Chinese farmers do what their counterparts did in the world, which is to work the land and sell the fruits of their labor to feed their families. Instead, led by Mao, the Communist Party did not allow private agriculture from the late 1950s, removing the incentive for farmers to work. In the early 1950s, the party gave peasants land seized from landowners, but then took that land in the late 1950s.
So Mr. Deng’s reforms have to a large extent overturned Maos’ policies.
At the third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee held in December 1978, a statement called on the party to shift the focus of its work from 1979 towards socialist modernization and transform China from a backward state into a great modern socialist power. .
Ironically, the resolution adopted at the plenum explicitly prohibited any type of family farming arrangement. This shows that even reformers at the time were opposed to some of the most fundamental economic reforms needed.
Indeed, even Mr. Deng himself was immersed in the ideological ethics that characterized the party from the 1950s onwards. Fortunately, he was ready to keep an open mind and seek the truth in the facts. After being convinced that family farming was what the people themselves wanted and would dramatically increase production, he agreed.
So, if it is true that the past four decades have seen almost miraculous growth in China, how much more would have been achieved if the focus on growth had started in 1949, rather than 1979? Tens of millions of people would not have starved to death; an entire generation would not have been sacrificed in a social experiment with collectives. Extreme poverty would have been much less of a problem. What a pity.
Keep your opinions sharp and informed. Receive the Opinion newsletter. register today.
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-chinas-success-in-fighting-poverty-isnt-quite-the-victory-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]