Tencent to give up exclusive music rights, Reuters says





(Bloomberg) – Chinese regulators set to order Tencent Holdings Ltd. to give up exclusive rights to music labels, Reuters reported, citing people with knowledge of the subject. The company will also be fined 500,000 yuan ($ 77,227) for misreporting the acquisition of two apps, according to the report. The sanctions are the result of an investigation by the State Administration of Market Regulation into the subsidiary Tencent Music Entertainment Group. SAMR, Tencent and TME did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday. Reuters added that it could not determine whether Tencent faces further antitrust sanctions beyond the expected TME ruling. Tencent shares fell 3% in Hong Kong, before cutting losses to close 0.7% lower. Shares of its subsidiaries have slipped in pre-market trading in New York. The move comes as Beijing accelerates a campaign to reduce the growing influence of powerful Chinese internet companies on all aspects of Chinese life, from online shopping to chats and carpools. This crackdown has already led to a record antitrust fine against fellow countryman Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is now expanding into the realm of data security, with Xi Jinping’s government exploring a number of models and actions to open up its information stores. The Chinese antitrust watchdog in 2019 opened an investigation into Tencents’ dealings with the world’s three biggest record companies, but the investigation was suspended, which rivals say pushed up prices for music in the world’s second largest economy. But the investigation was put on hold in 2020, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News in February, and two record companies have signed competing deals with Netease Inc. Tencent Music has long held a prominent place in Chinese music thanks to exclusive rights to many of the catalogs of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group Corp., which it then sublicenses to platforms. smaller forms, including those operated by NetEase, Alibaba, and Xiaomi Corp. This dominance was weakened when NetEase struck deals to directly license songs from Universal and Sony. The story continues The regulator on Saturday blocked Huya Inc.’s proposal to acquire rival DouYu International Holdings Ltd., killing a deal that would have helped Tencents become the leader in video game streaming. (Updates with the share price in the third paragraph.) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tencent-exclusive-music-rights-reuters-042829139.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos