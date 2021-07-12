Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran ask Prime Minister Modi for help to return home – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS NEW DELHI: Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them return to India and take action against agents who duped them in the name of giving them jobs overseas, the Forum informed on Monday Indian global. In a statement, the chairman of the forum, Puneet Singh, said: “I have received disturbing and distressing messages asking for help from five Indian sailors stranded in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran. , for about two years. The stranded Indian nationals are Aniket Sham Yenpure (29), Mandar Milind Worlikar (26), both from Maharashtra; Naveen Singh (26) from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar (22) from Bihar and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy (30) from Tamil Nadu. In a video message, the sailors said they were arrested in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities on February 21, 2020, allegedly for drug trafficking. “We have spent almost 400 days in jail in a fraud case. Despite our release on March 9, the Iranian authorities did not hand over our passports and documents. We are facing difficulties,” said one. men in the video message. “We are in very bad shape here. These agents have duped us and are sending us. I ask the Indian government to act against them so that no one else suffers what we are suffering here,” they added. The men further said the ship’s captain had testified in court and investigators on several occasions that he orchestrated the narcotics smuggling plot and that the five Indian sailors played no part in it. The seafarers, including their families, have repeatedly called on the authorities concerned to provide appropriate assistance. However, their appeals have not been examined and examined in detail. On March 8, 2021, the local court in Chabahar declared them innocent and ordered their immediate release. “These seafarers were not only duped by their respective Indian recruitment and placement officers who, in collusion with their international partners, promised them well-paying jobs in the Gulf, but each of them has also extorted to the tune of 500,000 rupees as charges for organizing overseas employment They were duped and deceived in general as they were assured of employment with shipping companies in UAE etc. at them to this day, ”the statement added. The sailors were also threatened with disastrous consequences by their agents of the recruitment and placement services, including their partners, for having lodged a complaint against them with the competent authorities, the statement said.

