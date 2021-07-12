FACT CHECK: Hoax, President Jokowi’s video violates provocations for not wearing a mask





Merdeka.com – Video showcasing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attends an event. The video also shows the general chairman of the NasDem party, Surya Paloh. The video narration says that President Jokowi violated Covid-19 health protocol by rushing around and not wearing a mask. “Pay attention..!!? We were deceived, no one was wearing a mask. The facts show …, it turns out that these are the people behind Jkowi Innalilahi … Wainnailaihi Roojiun“, says the video. Twirl Search The merdeka.com search results reported from Turnbackhoax that the video of President Jokowi and NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh attending an event that claimed not to wear masks was erroneous content. In fact, the video is a video from 2019 when President Jokowi mourned the late founder of the Sinar Mas group, Eka Tjipta Widjaja at the funeral home of the Gatot Soebroto military hospital, Jakarta Center, Monday January 28, 2019. An identical video was uploaded to the Kids Clairyne Show Youtube channel on January 28, 2019 with the title “Jokowi Melayat Eka Tjipta at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital Funeral Home”. In the CNN Indonesia article, Jokowi reportedly arrived around 6:05 p.m. WIB. He’s the one who wears the shirt batik Eka’s family welcomed long sleeves. The clothes Jokowi wears are identical to the appearance in the video. Jokowi was in the room for about 30 minutes. The former governor of DKI Jakarta came out around 6:45 p.m. At the same time, the general chairman of the NasDem party, Surya Paloh, mourned the late Eka. Conclusion The video account that claims President Jokowi violated the procedure for not wearing a mask at an event is not true. In fact, it happened in January 2019 before the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia. At that time, President Jokowi was mourning the late Eka Tjipta Widjaja. Don’t be easy to believe and double check all the information you get. Make sure it is from a reliable source so that it can be substantiated. Reference https://turnbackhoax.id/2021/07/08/salah-video-kita-ditipu-1-pun-tak-ada-pake-masker/

https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/2020190128191224-20-364539/jokowi-melay-eka-tjipta-di-rumah-duka-rspad-gatot-soebroto [lia]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/cek-fakta/cek-fakta-hoaks-video-presiden-jokowi-langgar-prokes-karena-tidak-pakai-masker.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos