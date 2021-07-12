The International Foundation of Turkish Culture and Heritage hosts the presentation of the book “44 Days of the Patriotic War, Hulusi Kilic on the Information Front” – AZERTAC

Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

The International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation hosted the presentation of the book “44 Days of Patriotic War, Hulusi Kilic on the Information Front” by the famous diplomat, former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hulusi Kilic.

The book reflects the professional activities of Hulusi Kilic, including interviews and speeches by the author during the 44 Day Patriotic War.

In her opening remarks, the president of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage, Gunay Afandiyeva, highlighted the activities of the organization she heads. Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the Foundation implements various projects to study, protect and popularize the tangible and cultural heritage of the Turkish world, including events, one of which is the presentation of Hulusi Kilic’s book “44 Days of War patriotic, Hulusi Kilic in terms of information “.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has experienced historic days of restoration of its territorial integrity, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that this glorious victory was achieved thanks to the wise and far-sighted policies of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the inexhaustible force of Azerbaijan the army and the steadfast unity of the Azerbaijani people. Stressing that this glorious victory is the victory of the whole Turkish world, the President of the Foundation underlined that during this difficult period, fraternal Turkey was next to Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the support of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey during the patriotic war, she noted that the expression of the national leader Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two States ”has proven its value to the whole world, not only in word, but also in deed. The president of the Foundation said that during the 44 days of struggle on the information front, the country was supported by people who love Azerbaijan and underlined the special importance of Hulusi Kilic’s statements and interviews. about the events that took place during those difficult days. . Then she drew the attention of the participants of the event to the fact that the interviews and speeches were collected and published in the form of a book by the talented journalist Gunel Yaz.

Noting that Hulusi Kilich worked as Ambassador of Turkey during the most difficult and vulnerable time for Azerbaijan, Gunay Afandiyeva said that as Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as well as Moldova, he had made a particular contribution to the rapprochement of the Turkic peoples.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, the Vice Chairman of the Azerbaijani Yeni Party, Ali Ahmadov, expressed his particular satisfaction for the presentation organized in the Turkish space – at the International Foundation of Turkish culture and heritage. Ali Ahmadov said: “When I saw this book, I witnessed Hulusi Kilic’s friendly stance towards Azerbaijan, I heard his voice. I saw these documents in periodicals, they were familiar to me and I knew that Hulusi Kilic was fighting at the front like a Turk. The activities on the information front are no less important than the struggle of our heroes and our brave. One could not expect another position from Hulusi Kilic. During his work in Azerbaijan, I witnessed on several occasions that Hulusi Kilic was the messenger of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and I expressed it through his actions. The essence of Hulusi Kilic as a diplomat is to promote, extend and protect Turkishism. I think it is not accidental, because a person who is Turkish certainly has such emotions, “he said.

“The Patriotic War is one of the most glorious moments in the history of Azerbaijan. The value of this war, which coincided with our time, is that Azerbaijan and Turkey have shown friendship and There are many examples in our history, but this time we saw with our own eyes how our soldiers, heroes revived the strength of Azerbaijan and showed the bravery of the Turkish spirit. The main idea and the thought that Hulusi Kilic wants to interpret in this book is that friendship and brotherhood come from blood, and this should not be manifested in words, but in deeds, ”Ali Akhmedov added.

Chairman of Azerbaijani Writers Union Writer of Anar People said Hulusi Kilic is an ambassador, loved by Azerbaijani people and loving Azerbaijan. Anar noted that he has always been a diplomat defending the interests of Azerbaijan. People’s Writer wrote about the recently published book “The Karabakh Epic Thirty Years Longing – 44 Days Victory”. He noted that the book includes articles by famous writers and cultural figures on Karabakh. Then he presented the book to Hulusi Kilic and thanked Turkey for supporting Azerbaijan in the patriotic war.

Popular writer Elchin recalled the closure of the borders between Turkey and Azerbaijan in Soviet times and the separation between peoples. He said: “At that time, our intelligentsia wanted to visit Turkey, and Turkish citizens, in turn, wanted to come to Azerbaijan, but it was impossible. After the collapse of the Soviet empire, all realities have changed, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have entered a new, unwavering stage. Due to the love of the Azerbaijani people for Turkey, respect and reverence for Turkishism, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey began to operate in Azerbaijan. Hulusi Kilic is also one of the ambassadors who won the love of Azerbaijani people. Hulusi Kilic’s love for Azerbaijan is love for all Turkish people, and this book was born thanks to this love.”

In his speech, Elchin also suggested publishing a new book summarizing the work done by the former ambassador during his four years in Baku.

Speaking at the event, Milli Majlis members: Academician Nizami Jafarov, Jala Aliyeva, Hikmat Babaoghlu, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and others shared their views on Hulusi Kilic’s activities and noted that he is a selfless person in the turkish world.

The former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, author of the book Hulusi Kilic, stressing that he has lived a historic day today, thanked the President of the International Foundation of Turkish Culture and Heritage Gunay Afandiyeva for the organization and the holding of the event.

Hulusi Kilic said: “On the eve of the 44 day war, maybe my body was in Turkey, but my mind and spirit were on the front lines. The information front is a diplomatic and political front. I have said this several times. I was ready to become a Karabakh martyr. Our peoples did not know each other well. In fact, we have won the love and support of our people in this war. This is the biggest achievement for us. I tried to write something in this book every day. Speaking on television, I tried to inform the Turkish people. Finally, I decided to donate the profits from the book to the YASHAT Foundation, ”he said.

In conclusion, the President of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage Gunay Afandiyeva presented a commemorative plaque to the former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Hulusi Kilic, for his special contribution to strengthening friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples. Turkish.

At the end, Azerbaijani and Turkish folk songs were performed by the honored artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Ilyasov.