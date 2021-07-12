Trumpworld wants to get away from QAnon even if ex-president winks at him





Trump’s press team said the two, Jeffrey Pedersen and his podcast co-host Shannon Shadygroove :, were not welcome and had signed up for the rally with Red State Talk Radio, a network that has sent people who, according to a Trump aide, appear to be legitimate to prior events.

Pederson and Grooove were later identified as QAnon followers by Alex Kaplan of progressive watchdog group Media Matters, after which the Trumps team said they were considering a new policy to check journalists before events to prevent people like the two men to access it. On top of that, they said they would continue their efforts to curb the proliferation of conspiratorial loot at Trump events and rallies.

Rally organizers are making a valiant effort to dispel Q merchandise such as T-shirts, flags and signs at rallies, a Trump spokesperson said.

Scott Adams of Red State Talk Radio said their network allows program hosts to use our name, image and likeness to acquire press credentials on demand.

The content of our individual shows and hosts is not necessarily an endorsement of our station. We support and endorse content in accordance with America First policies, Adams said.

Trump and his aides have been making efforts to prevent QAnon from becoming a big part of Trump’s events for years. There had been a long-standing (but not always successfully executed) policy at Trump rallies to remove all signs or slogans related to non-Trump causes, and QAnon merchandising fell into this general policy. But as QAnon’s network of lies and supporters continues to grow, Trump allies increasingly view the movement, which sees a satanic sect of pedophiles secretly in control of the government, as toxic.

If we let in a Q shirt among hundreds of shirts, the negative press would be staggering, a person close to Trump said. A photo that made the cover of the New York Times, with a hundred [QAnon] t-shirts behind him, that would be worse than telling him about QAnon.

Trump’s associates also told POLITICO that they tried to eliminate any influence from QAnon on both affiliates and publications close to him. More generally, they played down the impact of QAnon on the MAGA movement as a whole.

Look, there have always been crazy people in politics, there always have been, there always will be, and who cares? said a Trump adviser.

Attempts to distance QAnon were, however, complicated by the former president, who refused to disown the move even when he was labeled a conspiracy. During the campaign, Trump told NBC Savannah Guthrie that he knew very little about the group other than their aversion to pedophiles. His non-response was seen by QAnon members as confirmation of his support. In recent months, he has met with prominent figures supporting QAnon.

Donald Trump gestures as he addresses the American Legion National Convention, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Cincinnati. | AP Photo / Evan Vucci

Over the weekend, Trump expressed his support for the Jan.6 rioters on Capitol Hill, calling them great people. This followed several statements of support for Ashli ​​Babbitt, the Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was killed in riots inside the Capitol when she tried to take over stormed the Hall of Presidents, where lawmakers ran to protect themselves from the crowds. Babbitt promoted the QAnon conspiracy theories on her social media pages and became a martyr of Q. Her profile only increased as Trump raised questions about why she was killed by an officer of Capitol Police, who were acting in self-defense, and why the identity of the officer was not disclosed.

The person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt … there was no reason for that. And why is this person not open, and why is he not studied? They’ve already written it off. They said the case is closed. If it were the opposite, this case would go on for years and years, and it wouldn’t be pretty, Trump said at a press conference in Bedminster, NJ on Wednesday.

It is not clear what fueled Trump’s interest in the Babbitt story. But she’s not the only area of ​​common interest between QAnon and Trump. Instead, a community that once revolved around ritual-based Satanic conspiracies now appears to be motivated by the belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by a vast conspiracy of dark elites, aided by machine companies. vote, subservient mainstream media, secret government agencies, and, perhaps, the Chinese government.

They are still 100% determined to believe Donald Trump is the rightful president, so the prophecy of what they expect has changed, said Mike Rothschild, author of the recently published book “The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon”. Became a Movement, Cult and Conspiracy Theory of Everything. “

Unlike QAnon’s other obsessions, their view that the 2020 election was stolen without being supported by any evidence cannot be called marginal. A June poll from Monmouth University found that a third of Americans believe Joe Biden won the election because of voter fraud, and more than one in ten Americans will never accept Biden as president. More vehement adherents have gone further, attempting to audit state elections and suing secretaries of state nationwide.

Even further, followers of Trumpism like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have raised theories about how the former president will be resettled in the West Wing within months.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. | Alex Brandon / AP Photo

Lindell said in an interview that by the time of his next election symposium in South Dakota on August 13, he would have gathered enough evidence to prove that China launched a cyberattack that flipped the election in Biden. , and that it would be. forcing the Supreme Court to rule 9-0 to transfer election results to Trump.

I said it before, a few months ago he should be back in August. I said that, he clarified. It is I who hope there. It could be in September. I do not know. It will be every time the Supreme Court protects our country and overturns this case after seeing that it really happened.

Some Trump associates have said they are unhappy with Lindells’ appearances at rallies and communications with the former president. They also fear that his senseless rhetoric on resettlement could lead QAnon supporters to rampage in August, when Trump does not resume his presidency.

Want to tell people you think the election was stolen? Well, that’s your opinion, said a former Trump adviser. But if you say that in August Trump returns to power, that’s no longer your opinion, now crazy things are going to happen and you offer no proof. And that’s beyond just saying hey, I personally believe the election is stolen.

But while Lindell’s continued public appearances worry some in Trump World, they don’t seem to bother Trump himself. Recently, the former president took his hat off to conspiracy theories about his impending relocation, hinting that he would return to the White House in 2024, or sooner. He’s also closely followed the ongoing Arizona audit that was described by a QAnon expert as the Super Bowl conspiracy theorists, and at a recent rally in Ohio he named Lindell and a treaty of patriot.

Lindell said he had not spoken to Trump since leaving office and had not been in communication with Trump’s team, but believed Trump was monitoring his appearances in the news.

They see the same thing you do on TV, he said. I don’t call anyone from there and I leave. What do you think ? You know I didn’t do that. I was my own person. Because you know what, it’s not about them. This is our country.

QAnon’s persistence has been problematic enough that the Department of Homeland Security recently told members of Congress in a closed-door briefing that they were following the theory discussions online despite not having had no reports on specific threats. QAnon experts say it may only be a matter of time before the threat materializes.

When they don’t win, it will spill over into their sense of grievances that they’ve built up over the past few years and I think it will be a very dangerous time, Rothschild said. I think there will be QAnon believers who have spent so much time preparing for this moment when the dominoes are going to start to fall and when they are not upset.

