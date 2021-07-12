Freedom Day: Boris Johnson to hold press conference today





The Prime Minister will hold a press conference this afternoon (July 12) where he will discuss the next step in lifting coronavirus restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson said the country was “extremely close” to lifting all remaining restrictions and the final step in the government’s roadmap to come out of lockdown.

At today’s conference, he is expected to say that the country can move to step 4 of the plan to lift the measures, including ending the legal obligation to wear masks. But it will also warn that cases will increase as the rules designed to suppress the coronavirus are removed. Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon while Health Secretary Sajid Javid announces the plans to Parliament. (PA Graphics) Downing Street said the unlock would be based on four tests – the successful deployment of the vaccine, proof that the vaccine causes reduced hospitalizations and deaths, that infection rates are not at risk of increased admissions, and that no new variant of worry derails progress. The Prime Minister said: “We are very close to the last step of our roadmap to get out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning. “While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over. “Cases will increase as we unlock, as we confirm our plans today our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital and we all need to take responsibility not to undo our progress, making sure we continue to protect our NHS. ” As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, there had been 31,772 more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said. On Saturday, 26 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 128,425. Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have been 153,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Going to stage 4 was delayed for four weeks to ensure that all adults had received a vaccine. Government data up to July 10 shows that of the 80,646,232 Covid injections in the UK so far, 45,881,721 were first doses, an increase of 93,763 the day before. Some 34,764,511 were second doses, an increase of 211,446. Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone. The next step in lifting the measures is seen as a further step towards normality and the end of the pandemic. The Euro final at Wembley on Sunday was one of the government’s test runs for the return to mass rallies, with more than 60,000 fans packing the stadium for a game against Italy which England lost to shoot to the net. All participants had to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test or a full vaccination 14 days before the match. However, some fans without tickets managed to breach security to enter the stadium. England manager Gareth Southgate consoles players (Mike Egerton / PA) A number of these events took place during the delay in lifting measures to monitor Covid-19 infection rates. Downing Street also said the delay meant the end of restrictions was closer to school holidays, where transmission rates are expected to be lower. On the other hand, reopening later in the year could put more pressure on the NHS as the health service grapples with other illnesses such as the flu. Meanwhile, Scotland has “passed the worst” of the current peak in coronavirus cases, the country’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC on Sunday: “One of the things we have done, obviously we have the vaccination program, but we are already planning… the NHS is planning to co – administration of the Covid boost from the beginning of September, with the flu, because we had very little flu circulating in the communities because of the confinement. ” What else should Boris Johnson announce? In addition to ending the legal requirement to wear masks, the PM is also expected to take stock of businesses, activities and social distancing. All businesses can reopen The PM is expected to announce that all businesses, including nightclubs, will be allowed to reopen. Social contact limits removed Legal limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings could be removed. Currently, only indoor gatherings of six people and outdoor gatherings of 30 people are permitted. The rule of social distancing of one meter and more could also be removed. Back to work After months of working from home, Boris is expected to announce that workers will be able to return to the office from July 19. Ads are back to normal Restrictions on seated consumption and table service in pubs should be repealed. Limitations of nursing homes Currently, there is a limit of five “designated persons” for visitors to nursing homes. However, there can always be a limit to the number of visitors a resident can receive in a day. It is hoped that this restriction will be lifted from July 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stroudnewsandjournal.co.uk/news/19435832.freedom-day-boris-johnson-hold-press-conference-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos