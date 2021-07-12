Donald Trump says tech giants’ ‘sick’ motivation is not immune from trial





Former President Donald Trump has opened up about his lawsuit against tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook.

Donald Trump claims social media giants have “sick” motivation to allow Chinese propaganda to run threatening content, but have banned the sitting president.

Speaking on Fox News, the former president said he was suing social media giants Twitter, Google and Facebook over censorship.

Mr. Trump was suspended from his Twitter and Facebook accounts in January for public safety concerns following the Capitol riots.

“I mean, they – they’re immune to so many different things, but they’re not immune to this lawsuit. Because what they’ve done is such a violation of the Constitution, a violation like we’ve never seen one before, ”he said. .

Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo asked how it was possible for social media giants to quash a sitting president while letting Chinese Communist Party propaganda “run wild.”

“Twitter allows the Global Times, which is the propaganda of the Chinese World Party, to put out a story the other day to recommend the CCP bomb in Australia,” she said.

“How is it possible for these companies that got rich on America’s freedom and freedoms to go on and overturn a former president, then a sitting president at the time, and let the CCP propaganda run out?” go wild, and Iranians go wild on Twitter? I don’t understand what that motivation is. “

In May, China’s spokesperson The Global Times wrote an article suggesting that China should develop a plan to “retaliate against Australia” if the country followed the United States to protect Taiwan.

Mr. Trump replied, “Well, motivation is sick motivation.”

“They authorize Hamas, they authorize countries and dictators who want to destroy everything and all those who do enormous harm to their country, killing thousands of people, they are authorized.

“But a President of the United States who has followers like no one has seen before, we are not allowed to do that. And so we have to use other methods, until this trial is over. is going to fight its way through the courts. I think it’s going to be very successful. “

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump announced he would sue Facebook, Twitter and Google and said it was a “very nice development for our free speech.”

