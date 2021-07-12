Imran Khan’s foreshadowing of the Afghan quagmire comes full circle





Before coming to power, Prime Minister Imran Khan foreshadowed the futility of intervening in Afghanistan and engaging militarily in the tribal areas of Pakistan. Dubbed the graveyard of nations that brought great powers to their knees, Afghanistan has resisted multiple invasions of its territory.

The fate of the United States after its twenty years of engagement in Afghanistan and its urgency to withdraw its troops highlights its devastation after the Vietnam War in the 1960s which led to economic collapse and inflation in the United States. United States.

The US war on terror that cost US taxpayers $ 2 trillion is ironic as the former are reduced to signing a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban they intended to overthrow in 2001.

Warriors Race: Does the past speak of the future?

Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted years ago that siding with the United States in its war on terrorism would be destructive for the region and Pakistan in particular. If history is the guide, Afghanistan had resisted and relentlessly following impending invasions on its territory. Because of their firm rhetoric on Jihad against foreign forces, the British powers and the Soviet Union found themselves stuck in the quagmire of their acts of aggression.

Imran Khan explained this aspect in his book Warriors Race which he wrote on tribal areas. He pointed out that for 80 years the British forces were stuck in the tribal quicksand and were forced to leave without achieving their goals of subjugating the tribal people.

The leader of the Afghan Taliban, Mullah Omar, declared in 2001: "ALLAH has promised us victory, and Bush has promised us defeat. We will see which promise is the truest."

– Rai Mobeen Ishaq (@raimobeenishaq) July 12, 2021

He stressed that the bombings in tribal areas were counterproductive as they had the effect of emboldening jihadist freedom fighters. Drawing parallels with the engagement of the Pakistani military in Waziristan during the United States’ war on terrorism, he underscored the repercussions of this movement.

The suicide bombings that followed against the GHQ, the navy and the air base by militants in the tribal areas tainted Pakistan’s international credibility and tore its social and political fabric. The Pakistani military was seen as mercenaries of US forces and the resulting aura of mistrust and chaos resulted in massive loss to the economy and human lives.

Disengage from the American War on Terror

Imran Khan has proposed that Pakistan’s disengagement from the US war on terror be a viable option on the table since the country has suffered considerably on the domestic and foreign policy front. Being a key player in the war on terrorism due to its geography, it has faced the influx of refugees from Afghanistan as well as cross-border arms smuggling and the spillover of militancy.

In addition, although US aid only took an hour at the time, it came at a cost as drone attacks by US forces in tribal areas resulted in the destruction of infrastructure and exacerbated losses. socio-economic. So the best way forward is to deconstruct the notion of Jihad which is responsible for dividing the country into sectarian and ethnic lines.

Disarming Pakistan and strengthening the police institution to structure the situation of public order is conducive to lasting peace and solidarity in the country. Imran Khan reiterates that the country would stand firm on the rhetoric that no militancy comes out of its soil and for that, the focus must shift from conflict to coexistence.

Pakistan’s geostrategic location

Imran Khan explained that South Asia will be the harbinger of commerce and prosperity in the 21st century. Thus, Pakistan because of its ideal geostrategic position, with the States of Stephen Cohen.

From Prime Minister Khan's speech to the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue Prime Minister Khan on the importance of peace in Afghanistan, its benefits for the region and Pakistan. From geostrategy to geoeconomy

– More Tarar (@MoreTarar) March 17, 2021

In this regard, the priority objectives of the governments of the PTI are based on the elimination of corruption, the guarantee of equitable progress at the national level, the eradication of poverty and the investment in human development. He notes that countries like Singapore and Turkey have been able to achieve economic progress through strong leadership, moral authority and investment in human potential. Thus, Singapore ranks as the most competitive economy in the world and Turkey’s GDP is second behind China.

Leadership with strong moral authority

Therefore, Pakistan needs strong leadership with moral authority that strives to eradicate the corruption which is the root of all evil. Corruption creates poverty and the gap between rich and poor.

Thus, it is necessary to catch big fish to end corruption by creating a culture of accountability, strengthening the rule of law, documenting the economy and reforming the tax system which is the main source of income for the country.

Imran Khan continued that his government’s rhetoric would remain firm on promoting peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries on the basis of mutual interdependence and latent power in foreign relations. Keeping Pakistan’s national interest at the forefront, it strives to ensure economic development beyond conflict and to be a party to anyone’s war.

