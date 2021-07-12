Youngkin posts new ad seeking to tie McAuliffe to Trump in Virginia governor race





Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) campaign is expected to release an ad on Monday seeking to link Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe to former President Trump Donald Trump Youngkin is issuing a new ad seeking to link McAuliffe to Trump in the Virginia governor race Trump says being impeached twice hasn’t changed it: “I got worse” Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against MORE tax hikes, citing campaign contributions past.

The digital ad, which was first seen by The Hill, accuses McAuliffe of having an “obsession” with Trump, highlighting his attacks on the former president.

The thirty-second spot also features a campaign donation of $ 25,000 from Trump in 2009, as well as a photo of the two hugging and images of the two toasting each other at a dinner party in 2017.

News of the announcement comes days after Trump released a statement on Friday, praising Youngkin and highlighting his past with McAuliffe.

“Glenn has been incredibly successful and will truly make Virginia Great Again. I have rarely seen such enthusiasm,” Trump said in the statement. “I knew McAuliffe well. He took great campaign contributions from me, said nothing but great things and would do whatever I wanted, until I ran for office. Political HACK! “

Democrats in Virginia praised the statement, saying it would discourage voters in the state Trump lost in 2016 and 2020.

“I would pay for the fuel to bring Donald Trump here,” McAuliffe said last month, referring to Trump’s involvement in the race. “I’m going to refuel the plane.”

The Hill has reached out to McAuliffe’s campaign for comment on the latest ad.

It is unclear what role the former president will play in the Commonwealth elections in November. Four years ago, Trump backed then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie in the race, but did not campaign with him.

The polls show a close race between McAuliffe and Youngkin. The AJMS Analytics survey released last month showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin 46 to 42 percent within the poll’s 4.2 point margin of error. Meanwhile, a poll by right-wing firm WPA Intelligence showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 48% to 46%. This poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The Cook Political Report classifies the race as “skinny Democrat.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562484-youngkin-releases-new-ad-tying-mcauliffe-to-trump-in-virginias-governors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos