Ministry of Industry: Well-packaged products increase sales





Merdeka.com – The Director General of Small, Medium and Miscellaneous Industries (IKMA) of the Ministry of Industry, Gati Wibawaningsih, said that product packaging is one of the important factors to consider before marketing products, both in national level than export abroad. He said that 30 percent of products that have good packaging can increase sales. “If the packaging is good, the packaging is attractive, people will be interested in buying it. Because 30% of the product is, if the packaging is good, you notice it, sales will automatically increase. C This is why it is important to pay attention to the packaging, “Gati told the FGD Domestic Market Opportunities, Monday (12/7). Gati said, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also said that domestic products must be good in all respects, both in terms of quality, raw materials and packaging. Based on this, President Jokowi called on small and medium industry (IKM) players to pay more attention to the packaging of products, taking into account everything such as the color of the packaging and others. The goal is for the product to have a high sales value. “He also said, do not let the goods with good quality raw materials cannot enter the market due to bad packaging or packaging,” he added. So, to improve the packaging of IKM products in Indonesia, the Ministry of Industry established a digital packaging design clinic (KDMK), namely E-packaging, which can be used by SMEs to learn how to manufacture attractive packaging. “On this basis, we have built a digital brand design clinic (KDMK), which is fortunate, because during this pandemic the quality (packaging) of Indonesia is the same,” he said. .

What’s on offer In this E-Packaging platform, the Ministry of Industry offers many things including advice and guidance on packaging design and IKM brands, e-learning, electronic directory (data on packaging material producers, packaging and printing machine manufacturers data, and others) and business matching. “This platform will become an information center for domestic and foreign exhibitions. Then there will be business mergers, so that IKM colleagues can talk about packaging. Between UPT packaging in North Sumatra and Bali, we will be able to discuss, we will create a space, ”he concluded. . Reporter: Tira Santia Source: Liputan6.com [idr]

