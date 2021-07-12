After G7 engagement, EU seeks to compete with China’s “Belt and Road” with its own infrastructure plan





BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a global infrastructure plan connecting Europe to the world, its last stop after agreements with India and Japan and a similar commitment from the Group of Seven Richest Democracies. Wary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative to connect Europe to Asia via infrastructure in an effort to increase its influence, the EU has charted a formal path of an ambitious “connectivity” plan from 2022. “We see China using economic and financial means to increase its political influence all over the world. There is no need to complain about this, we have to come up with alternatives,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters at the meeting. a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels. “It is important that the European Union (…) coordinates them very closely with the United States,” he said. The EU has already signed partnerships with Japan and India to coordinate transport, energy and digital projects linking Europe and Asia. Tokyo and Delhi are worried about Chinese largesse which officials say make poorer countries beholden to Beijing because they are forced to incur such large debts. Through development banks, first-loss guarantees to private companies and by offering the know-how of Western governments, the G7, whose leaders met in England in June, also wants to bring more transparency to partnerships. infrastructure. Montenegro, a member of the NATO military alliance and aspiring to join the EU, is the most publicized victim of China’s debt, according to Western officials. Montenegro borrowed nearly $ 1 billion from China in 2014 to finance a 41 km (25 mile) stretch of road, an amount that threatened to bankrupt the country. It is currently negotiating with Western banks to swap or refinance the debt, Reuters reported this month. Read more The EU strategy, titled “A Globally Connected Europe”, makes no mention of China and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Monday warned against making China an adversary, noting that German automakers sold more vehicles in China each year than in Germany. But an EU diplomat involved in drafting the strategy said the eight-page document had “China written everywhere.” Since 2013, China has launched construction projects in more than 60 countries, seeking a network of land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, the Europe and Africa. Beijing denies any intention to project electricity and said the infrastructure corridor focuses on the needs of ordinary people. Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Nick Macfie Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/after-g7-pledge-eu-seeks-rival-chinas-belt-road-with-own-infrastructure-plan-2021-07-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos