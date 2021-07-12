Turkey and the Arabs

Ankaras tries to exercise in various Arab states, recalls reign of sinister Selim

In March 2021, it was reported that Turkey had established a forward military base in the Gulf State of Qatar. A few years earlier, on August 11, 2017, the France-based Foundation for Strategic Research noted in an article: The establishment of the Turkish forward base may not force Ankara to defend Doha, but nevertheless shook the surrounding states. While the Qataris have welcomed the arrival of Turkish troops, news agencies and social media through Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have been inflamed with criticism for what is seen as interference unwarranted in Arab affairs.

The backlash was such that the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Qatar had appeared on the [initial] list of demands sent by boycotting states to Doha, which has since been withdrawn. The Turkish administration has not hesitated to denounce the actions of the UAE, but will strive to maintain cordial relations with Saudi Arabia. While it remains to be seen how the crisis unfolds, there is no doubt that the repercussions of the Turkish troop deployment will be felt for years to come.

Turkey and the memory of Ottoman rule

The Turkey of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to regain the glory of the Ottoman order of the 16th century when the Arabs of the Gulf and the African coast were subjugated by the armies of Sultan Selim, also known as Selim the sinister. The empire lasted four centuries. Today’s Turkey, a NATO member not yet accepted into the European Union, follows President Erdogan’s aggressive political line, defying Western powers; Egypt and Israel in the Mediterranean; worry Russia in the Black Sea; and challenge China on the question of its treatment of its Muslim Uyghur population.

Turkey is also asserting itself in Afghanistan where it was part of NATO forces as the champion of the Turkish tribes in northern Afghanistan. Pakistan has always been close to Turkey because Muslims in India in 1918 organized their biggest protest movement to date against the end of the Turkish Khilafat, for which the Turks have always been beholden, first to the Muslims from India, then to Pakistan. .

OIC summit aborted

In December 2019, Turkey nearly got Pakistan and Malaysia to hold an Islamic summit in Kuala Lumpur as a sort of alternative to the Arab-dominated Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This attempt failed in the face of Saudi opposition and Pakistan withdrew to satisfy its Arab friend. A negative comment from an Indian newspaper The gallery June 29 recalled the failure of the alternative OIC: Pakistan under Imran Khan seriously upset [its] benefactors like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seeking to strike deals with their Islamic rivals like Turkey, Iran and Malaysia. He did not realize that over the centuries the Muslim Ummah has been plagued with Persian-Arab and Arab-Turkish civilizational prejudices, apart from secular Shia-Sunni rivalries.

At the beginning of the 16th century, almost all Arab countries were subjugated by the Turks and incorporated into the Ottoman state. In 1514, Sultan Selim led the Turkish army to conquer northern Iraq. In 1516 he wrested Syria and Palestine from the Egyptian Mamluks, and a year later routed the Mamluk army, destroyed the Mamluk state, and conquered Egypt and the Hejaz.

Sultan Selim

Turkeys Hurriyet Daily News, August 4, 2012, wrote: In 1517, Ottoman Sultan Selim I turned his attention to the Mamluks who ruled an area that stretched from northern Syria to the Arabian Peninsula from their capital of Cairo. He had decisively defeated the Persian shah and was angered to find that the Mamluks had supported the Persians against him. But he justified his campaign by the fact that the Mamluks were too weak to repel the aggressive Portuguese who threatened the Arabian Peninsula with its holy cities due to their activity in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea. The Sultan entered Cairo in January 1517 after a fierce battle in which the Ottomans won. At that time, he also took the title of caliph which was until then the prerogative of the Mamluk sultan.

A few months later, Sultan Selim and his army proceeded to conquer Mecca and Medina, the holy cities, but he never fought a battle because the sheriff (governor) of Mecca handed him the keys to cities. On August 29, 1517, Selim was officially proclaimed caliph by the sheriff. The title of caliph originally meant successor, that is to say the successor of [Islams] Prophet. It became the title for the highest post in Islam. For centuries it has been held by the most powerful political leader.

Turkey and Khilafat Movement

Egypt under Ottoman rule from 1517 to 1918 was characterized by chaos, unrest, poverty, the decline of agriculture and the disappearance of crafts and industry, followed by underdevelopment in all economic, scientific and cultural levels; and this image persisted for decades until the fall of the Ottoman Empire. In a period of about 100 years, almost all Arab countries, except Morocco in the west and Inner Arabia and Oman in the Arabian Peninsula, were included in the Ottoman Empire and have suffered for three or four centuries Turkish oppression. The desire to impose the feudal system of exploitation on the people pushed the Ottoman feudal lords to conquer the Arab countries. There was also an advantage to be gained from the position of Arab countries on world trade routes. By controlling Algeria, Tunisia and Tripoli, the Ottomans could exercise significant trade with European countries.

Under the Ottomans, religious establishments owned large tracts of land. Ecclesiastical domains (waqfs) were constituted by endowments and were exempt from tax since they were agents of the Ottomans. The clergy were the mainstay of the feudal system, which explains the dominance by the Muslim clergy of the pro-Turkey Khilafat movement in India, skillfully led by Congress leader Gandhi, who tended to sideline Muslim rulers like Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

Birth between Abu Dhabi and Turkey

Research organization Control Risks noted in its October 23, 2020 issue: The deterioration in relations between Turkey, on the one hand, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, on the other, took place in a public war of words. In July, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar asserted that Abu Dhabi was harming Ankara’s interests and that in the right place and at the right time, the scores would be settled. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash countered that Turkey should end its colonialist interference in Arab affairs.

The two sides seek to support the military and financial power they deploy in various regional theaters, but also try to take advantage of the historical legacy to frame these clashes and gather national and regional public opinion. In 2017, Turkish President Recep Erdogan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged scathing remarks about the actions of the Ottoman Empire in the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia subsequently withdrew Turkish TV series and revised its history program to highlight resistance on the peninsula. There have been social media campaigns in the Kingdom calling for a boycott of Turkish products and Turkey as a holiday destination.

Francis Fukuyama in his monumental The origins of the political order: from prehuman times to the French Revolution (2011), offers some farewell thoughts on the Ottomans: While the military slave served as the basis for the Ottomans’ rapid rise to power from the 14e to 16e century, it was subject to internal contradictions and could not survive the changing external conditions that the empire faced at the end of the 16th century.e century. The Ottomans never developed an indigenous capitalism capable of sustained productivity growth over long periods of time, and therefore depended on extensive growth for fiscal resources. The failure of economic and foreign policy fed off each other and made their indigenous institutions impossible to maintain. Their survival in the 20e century was explained by the adoption of Western institutions by the reforming sultans, and at the very end, by the Young Turks. In the end, this was not enough to preserve the regime, and the Turkish Republic that succeeded it was based on totally different institutional principles.