Trump rallies his MAGA army in speech to CPAC





DALLAS In an hour-long speech that ignited his base of Make America Great Again supporters, former President Donald Trump assured the adoring crowd at the CPAC convention in Dallas that with their help they would beat the radical left, socialists, Marxists and critical race theorists.

What you need to know CPAC held its second meeting this year in Dallas for a three-day conservative wing of the Republican Party’s networking and activism event. Former President Donald Trump was headlining the event, and many attendees hoped it would declare a run for the White House in 2024 More than 3,200 people attended the event, one of the biggest gatherings of the year for conservative Republican activists

We will secure our borders, we will stop the cancellation of culture by the left, we will restore free speech and free elections, and we will make America even bigger, he said as the crowd threw in. in the songs of the USA! and four more years.

In many ways, Trump’s speech was pretty much the same substance his audience has heard in the few appearances he has made since leaving the White House in January.

Trump spent an hour repeating a litany of complaints against the radical left trying to silence conservatives like the CPAC mobs. He reiterated that the 2020 election was stolen by vote fraud and manipulation, a complaint repeatedly dismissed by several federal and state courts due to a lack of evidence.

He attacked the political persecution of himself, his family and associates and accused Democrats of taking control of the government and its institutions, claiming the whole system was rigged against the American people.

He bragged about the class action lawsuit he filed last week against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for what he called the illegal and shameful censorship of the American people. Trump accounts on these social media platforms were closed after the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, which many criticized the former president for inciting with his social media posts.

He attacked President Joe Biden for his handling of border security, saying he had turned the border into the biggest disaster in American history, and possibly in world history.

You never stopped fighting for me, and I will never stop fighting for you, he said.

They tried everything to get me out. They want me out, he said. But, here I am on a beautiful sunny day in Texas.

Trump predicted that in 2022, Republicans will take over Congress, and in 2024, that glorious White House that sits so majestically in our nation’s capital.

But if the public at the Dallas CPAC, or Conservative Political Action Conference, expected the former president to declare his candidacy for 2024, he instead garnered support from his base and praise for their participation in the campaign. what he called the greatest political movement. in the history of the country.

While the CPAC conferences are meant to be networking and organizing events for the conservative base of the Republican Party, the Dallas event solidified its new reputation as primarily a three-day love party for Trump. , with many members of the crowd hoping Trump got the White House in 2024. Many said they believed the 45th president was still the president, leaving the White House in January because of a fraudulent election and flight that they did not recognize.

The rally is a mecca for conservative activists, politicians and local organizers to discuss the issues and set the grassroots on fire.

Love the guy, can’t help myself, said Greg Davies, an airline pilot from Chicago. He was in Dallas for training and was not a CPAC attendee, but he had made friends at the hotel bar, among those he said were in the same state of mind politically.

I think hell will win again and bring this country back to order. Clean up this mess the Democrats made. At least I hope he will, he said.

An undercurrent of adherence to the narrative of a stolen election that Trump actually won permeated the event.

The Dallas CPAC Straw Poll shows 70% support Trump in a hypothetical race for a Republican White House nomination in 2024. 21% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 1/2

Sabra Ayres (@SabraAyres) July 11, 2021

CPAC offers a straw poll every convention period and serves as an opinion poll for some 3,200 attendees. The Dallas Convention conducted a 20-question survey via an online application. Questions focused on some of the red meat issues dominating the conference, such as critical race theory, border security, and religious freedom.

The most anticipated questions on the straw poll were about the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. In Dallas, Trump won the CPAC poll, with 70% of voters choosing him in a hypothetical Republican nomination for a presidential candidate. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21% of the vote.

The Dallas Straw Poll results showed a 15 percentage point jump for Trump from the February CPAC Straw Poll in Orlando, where Trump got 55% of the vote and DeSantis 21%.

When Trump is removed from the poll, DeSantis leads the pack with 68% of the vote, the former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo got 5% and Donald Trump Jr. got 4%.

Even without the straw poll, it is clear from discussions with attendees and speakers at the Dallas CPAC that Trump continues to lead the Republican Party and that his cult of personality continues to thrive.

Hours before Trump spoke, crowds of his supporters began to gather in front of the Hilton Anatole. Flags reading Trump 2024: Save America Again and Texas for Trump mixed in with the Back the Blue version of the American flag and swear words for President Biden.

Speakers roared patriotic country songs and Trump-themed tunes, including Keep America Great.

Without tickets to enter the hotel’s interior for Trump’s speech, hundreds of fans stood out in the summer heat to show their support for the former president, with many saying they hoped he would ‘he introduces himself again.

I don’t think he started all of this just to go away, said Marlene, a self-proclaimed Denton activist. It’s not his style to give up.

Marlene declined to give her last name, saying there was a lot of bullshit going on, including what she described as being censored and canceled on all of her social media accounts. She said she was no longer confident giving her name to anyone.

Marlene said she and her activist group have protested and petitioned local school boards in North Texas to end the indoctrination of our children with the false history taught in Critical Race Theory which teaches children to hate America. She said the shed was also a strong advocate for preventing local school districts from forcing the COVID-19 vaccine on children because the vaccine was a genetic alternation experiment, she said.

Children should not be taking this vaccine, and we must stop schools from requiring it. Adults can make their own decisions, but we need to protect children, she said.

Should Trump run in 2024?

I’m telling you what, there will be no elections in 2024 or never again in this country, if we don’t fix what happened in 2020, she said.

This election was fraudulent, and there is evidence everywhere that it was Trump who actually won, Marlene said.

We will never have free and fair elections again if they don’t overturn that bogus election and hand our rightful president back to the White House, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/austin/news/2021/07/12/trump-rallies-his-maga-army-in-cpac-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos