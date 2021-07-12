Donald Trump: Joe Biden supports Donald Trump’s rejection of China’s South China Sea claim





The Biden administration on Sunday confirmed the Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would result in a US response under a mutual defense treaty.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s stern message came in a statement released ahead of the fifth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and the Reefs and Highlands. neighboring funds. China rejects the decision.

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of last year’s ruling, the Trump administration spoke out in favor of the move, but also said it viewed virtually all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea as illegitimate by outside internationally recognized Chinese waters. Sunday’s statement reaffirms that position, which was articulated by Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more threatened than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, using language similar to Pompeo’s. He accused China of continuing to “coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation on this critical global transportation route.”

“The United States reaffirms its policy of July 13, 2020 regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea,” he said, referring to Pompeo’s initial statement. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on the Philippine armed forces, public ships or planes in the South China Sea would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States. ”

Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty obliges the two countries to come to each other’s aid in the event of an attack.

Prior to Pompeo’s statement, US policy had been to insist that maritime disputes between China and its smaller neighbors be resolved peacefully through UN-backed arbitration. The change did not apply to disputes over land features above sea level, which are considered to be “territorial” in nature.

Although the United States remains neutral in territorial disputes, it has effectively sided with the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, all of which oppose China’s claims of sovereignty over the United States. maritime areas surrounding the disputed islands, reefs and shoals of the South China Sea.

China has reacted angrily to the Trump administration’s announcement and is likely to be also angered by the Biden administration’s decision to keep and strengthen it.

“We call on (China) to respect its obligations under international law, to cease its provocative behavior and to take measures to reassure the international community that it is committed to the rules-based maritime order that respects rights. of all countries, large and small, ”Blinken said in the release,

China rejected the tribunal’s ruling, which it called a “sham” and refused to participate in the arbitration process. He continued to defy the decision with aggressive actions that have led him to territorial disputes with Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia in recent years.

As last year’s statement did, Sunday’s announcement came amid heightened tensions between the United States and China over many issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, human rights. man, Chinese policy in Hong Kong and Tibet and trade, which brought down relations.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and regularly opposes any US military action in the region. Five other governments claim all or part of the sea, through which about $ 5,000 billion in goods are shipped each year.

China has sought to back up its claims to the sea by building military bases on coral atolls, which has led the United States to navigate its warships to the region on what it calls freedom missions to ‘surgery. The United States has no rights to the waters, but has deployed warships and planes for decades to patrol and promote freedom of navigation and overflight in the busy waterway.

