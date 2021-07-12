



GUIYANG from China, July 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The 2021 Global Guiyang Eco Forum will be held from July 12 to 13. As the only national level international forum in the field of ecological civilization, this forum not only presents the latest thoughts and achievements of ecological civilization to the world, but also tells the inspiring success story of from Guizhou green growth and sustainable development. In Guizhou, people can easily enjoy charming scenery. For example, they can smell the fresh air on Mount Fanjing and see the clear Liuchong River. During from China 13th period of the Five-Year Plan, public satisfaction from Guizhou ecological civilization has been at the forefront of the country. As the first batch of national ecological civilization zones, 30 reform achievements of Guizhou have been promoted by the Chinese government. In 2020, from Guizhou the rate of forest cover reached 60%, the number of days with good air quality in the towns located above the capital of the province reached 99.4% and the rate of good quality of the The water in the outgoing sections of large rivers has reached 100%. A good ecological environment has become the symbol and the greatest advantage of Guizhou. Leonidas Rokanas, Ambassador of Greece at China previously participated in the Eco Forum Global Guiyang. He told the reporter from Huanqiu.com, “Guizhou has a good ecological environment and attaches great importance to building ecological civilization. It is the most suitable place to host this forum. “ To accomplish these achievements, Guizhou Deeply implemented the concept “clear waters and green mountains are as precious as mountains of gold and silver”, and firmly attached equal importance to development and environmental protection. Eco Forum Global Guiyang has become a catalyst for change. During from China 13th five-year plan period, President Xi Jinping paid great attention to building ecological civilization in Guizhou and issued a series of important instructions. The concept “clear waters and green mountains are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver” reshaped the development process of Guizhou. For example, in the village of Haique, the verdant forests of pinus armandii have witnessed the transformation of a barren landscape into lush vegetation. In Zongling town, the coal mine once turned into tea gardens. Ten thousand mu of sea tea have become an important source of income for the local villagers. We see that the problem of the ecological environment is fundamentally that of the mode of economic development. Only by accelerating the formation of green production and a way of life can we ensure the skies are bluer, the earth greener, and the water clearer. During the last years, Guizhou implemented a green economy development plan, vigorously developed green agriculture, manufacturing, service industry and finance, and built an ecological economic system, contributing to sustainable development. Leonidas Rokanas told Huanqiu.com, “The ecological and environmental challenges facing humanity are becoming more and more difficult, and we urgently need to find a new path for development. better future for our planet. ” Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan, said at the previous Eco Forum Global Guiyang, “The Chinese government has recognized the importance of respecting and coexisting with nature, and this can be seen from this forum.” Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, told Huanqiu.com, “It is extremely important and significant to tackle the problem of global warming and protect ecosystems. This forum can provide an excellent opportunity to solve important ecological challenges and achieve sustainable development. . “ The Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 will be held soon. Guizhou will display in a more complete and complete way the achievements of from China construction of ecological civilization. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557227/A_good_ecological_environment_has_become_the_symbol_and_the_greatest_advantage_of_Guizhou___Photo_by.jpg

