Trump denounces Democrats for calling for wrapping Supreme Court, alleges intimidation





DALLAS Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday Democrats were trying to intimidate the Supreme Court for favorable rulings, including threatening to fill the nine-member bench and impeaching Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“Democrats are mean to the Supreme Court and Kavanaugh,” Trump said.

Trump made the comments as part of his high-profile address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, in which he revisited grievances ranging from his impeachment to the investigation into Russia while attacking the Democrats on topics such as immigration and critical race theory.

During part of his speech, Trump focused on what he said were surprisingly liberal decisions by the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 majority appointed by the GOP, including three judges appointed by Trump himself. even.

“We get unexpected rulings because the nine judges don’t want to be excited. And Democrats are able to fill the court and they don’t want to be excited,” Trump said.

“They play the referee,” Trump said. “This is what is happening with our Supreme Court.”

“If the judges go their way, they won’t be thrilled,” Trump also said.

One of Trump’s complaints to the court was that he had failed to initiate a lawsuit brought by Texas that sought to overturn the election result in four states won by President Biden. .

Trump also referred to comments made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., against Kavanaugh and Judge Neil Gorsuch, which many believed appeared to be threats.

Trump further lamented the treatment of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing and even after, when many Democrats called for his impeachment.

“How is he doing? By voting for Democrats,” Trump said. “It’s a very sad thing.”

Some Democrats have also recently tried to pressure Judge Stephen Breyer to step down from the bench so that President Biden can have a chance to nominate his replacement while there is still a Democratic majority in the Senate.

The court for much of June, the month it publishes a wave of opinions on its most controversial cases, appears to break with the narrative that it is a partisan institution, with judges agreeing 9-0 or 8-1 on even very controversial cases.

But on the last day of his tenure, the Tory majority tensed its muscles, making two 6-3 decisions on major cases, one on Arizona election laws and the other in California on labor and rights. of property.

The court’s upcoming term includes potentially significant cases, including a case over a Mississippi abortion law that many believe could lead to the downfall of Roe v. Wade.

