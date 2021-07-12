Politics
“I pray for those affected”, says Prime Minister Modi after flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
Visuals of the area showed significant congestion with water quickly gushing through parked vehicles and water entering hotels.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur about the natural disaster following heavy rains. “NDRF teams are arriving soon for relief operations. The Interior Ministry is constantly monitoring the situation,” Shah tweeted.
CM Jairam Thakur thanked the Minister of the Interior for rushing the NDRF teams to the state affected by the floods. He said: “Sincere thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of the state for sending NDRF teams for relief work and dealing with natural disasters. in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation. “
Residents shared a video of the flash floods where a small drain took the shape of a river after waterlogging and flash floods in the area. The flash floods occurred after downpours were reported in the area on Monday, resulting in relentless rains. Authorities have put the area on alert after flooding in the district. The authorities are on high alert and the state administration is constantly monitoring the floods.
Heavy rains also fell in Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, and hotels in the area reported heavy damage. Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh also experienced heavy rains after hot days.
IMD had predicted that the monsoon should cover these areas by June, just under a month ago, but its predictions have yet to come true. IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, the coastal and southern interior of Karnataka, Kerala and Mahé and Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal.
Sources
2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/i-pray-for-those-affected-says-pm-modi-after-flash-floods-in-himachal-pradesh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]