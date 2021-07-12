“I pray for those affected”, says Prime Minister Modi after flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

Visuals of the area showed significant congestion with water quickly gushing through parked vehicles and water entering hotels.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur about the natural disaster following heavy rains. “NDRF teams are arriving soon for relief operations. The Interior Ministry is constantly monitoring the situation,” Shah tweeted.

CM Jairam Thakur thanked the Minister of the Interior for rushing the NDRF teams to the state affected by the floods. He said: “Sincere thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of the state for sending NDRF teams for relief work and dealing with natural disasters. in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation. “

Residents shared a video of the flash floods where a small drain took the shape of a river after waterlogging and flash floods in the area. The flash floods occurred after downpours were reported in the area on Monday, resulting in relentless rains. Authorities have put the area on alert after flooding in the district. The authorities are on high alert and the state administration is constantly monitoring the floods.

Heavy rains also fell in Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, and hotels in the area reported heavy damage. Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh also experienced heavy rains after hot days.

IMD had predicted that the monsoon should cover these areas by June, just under a month ago, but its predictions have yet to come true. IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, the coastal and southern interior of Karnataka, Kerala and Mahé and Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal.