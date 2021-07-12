India withdraws diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar consulate – Journal

KABUL: India has evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban stronghold in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials said on Sunday and a safe source.

Insurgents this week claimed they now control 85 percent of Afghanistan, much of which has been seized since early May, when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country.

The Taliban clashed with government forces this week on the outskirts of Kandahar City, the capital of Kandahar province where the Islamist movement was born.

The Indian Consulate General has not been closed. However, due to intense fighting near the city of Kandahar, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being, India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This is a purely temporary measure until the situation stabilizes. The consulate continues to operate through our local staff.

A security source said around 50 Indian staff, including some six diplomats, were evacuated from the consulate.

It was still unclear whether they had been brought to Kabul or evacuated to New Delhi.

Last week, Russia announced the closure of its consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan. Earlier this month, China also evacuated 210 nationals from the country.

The Taliban’s quick wins saw their fighters capture key border crossings and even attack a provincial capital.

The US withdrawal is now over 90% complete, the Pentagon announced this month, and President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US military mission will end on August 31.

Meanwhile, Afghan authorities said they had installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban continued a lightning offensive across the country.

The rapid gains by Islamist groups in recent weeks have raised fears for the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to ensure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers.

The newly installed air defense system has been operational in Kabul since 2 a.m. on Sunday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The system has proven to be useful around the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks.

Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said it was installed at the airport, while security forces spokesman Ajmal Omar Shinwari said the system was provided by our foreign friends. .

It has very complicated technology. For now, our foreign friends are exploiting it while we try to build the capacity to use it, Shinwari said, adding that over the past week, 1,177 Taliban fighters have been killed in fighting with the government forces.

The Taliban have regularly launched rockets and mortars at government forces throughout the countryside, with the Islamic State (IS) militant group carrying out similar strikes on the capital in 2020.

ISIS claimed responsibility this year for a rocket attack on Bagram Air Base, the country’s largest US military installation, which was recently handed over to Afghan forces.

Over the years, the U.S. military has installed multiple C-RAMs (counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar systems) at its bases, including Bagram, to destroy incoming rockets targeting the facilities, one said. responsible for foreign security and the media.

C-RAMS includes cameras to detect incoming rockets and alert local forces.

The Taliban have no organized capability but have demonstrated that they can fire modified rockets from vehicles and create panic, especially if they target an airport, a foreign security official said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey and the United States had agreed on how the airport would be run under the control of Turkish forces.

After Kabul called on militiamen across the country to help counter the attacks, Afghan security spokesman Shinwari urged young Afghans to join the armed forces on Sunday, saying authorities had made recruitment procedures easier.

The Afghan government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban’s gains as having little strategic value, but the seizure of several border crossings and the taxes they generate will likely fill the coffers of new income groups.

Insurgents have routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, and the government has little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that need to be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.

Kabul has urged European countries to halt forced deportations of Afghan migrants for the next three months given the wave of violence, and the United Nations has said the escalating conflict is causing more suffering to the population.

