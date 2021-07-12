Trump says after second impeachment: “I got worse”





Early last year, in the wake of Donald Trump’s first impeachment, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) said the ordeal would have a lasting effect on him. “I think the president learned from this matter,” Collins said in February 2020. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

Trump obviously went out of his way to prove the senator from Maine wrong, including a new statement at a Conservative rally in Texas yesterday: “I haven’t become any different. I’ve been impeached twice. I am got worse. I got worse. “

In fact, the former president seemed eager to spend the weekend proving just how much worse he had gotten. For example, the Republican said in a written statement that “the feeling of a bogus election is stronger than ever”, thanks to his relentless lie. He again condemned US news agencies as “the enemy of the people.” He again called the 2020 presidential election “rigged.”

Trump also lashed out at the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to help overturn the election results, invented weird new details about his defeat, and insisted that the lies about the race 2020 must remain the centerpiece of the Republican message in 2022 and 2024.

But perhaps more importantly, as Politico noted, the former president has stepped up efforts to rewrite the history of the insurgent attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Former President Donald Trump broadly praised those who attended the Jan.6 rally that preceded the insurgency on Capitol Hill on Sunday, repeatedly using the word “love” to describe the tone of the event. Echoing his rhetoric about the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump said, “They were peaceful people, they were great people.”

Far-right efforts to turn rioters into heroes have escalated in recent months, but Trump reached new depths yesterday, telling Fox News that there was “love in the air” on January 6. , when “over a million people” attended his anti-election rally. (This guy continues to struggle with crowd sizes.)

The former president added that there was a “feast of love” between the Capitol police and the insurgents; the rioters were “formidable”; and “they” must “release the imprisoned”.

As for his role in inciting the riot, Trump said he gave “a very soft speech” on January 6 and that the Democratic leaders “were those who were responsible” for the violence.

Obviously, given the reality, the Republican’s claims were completely insane and evidence of a failed leader who gave up any pretext for the attack on his own country’s Capitol: the former president believes that the insurgent rioters deserve his praise and support.

But there was also a common thread connecting each of these weekend developments: Trump’s campaign against democracy is escalating. When a deposed former president publicly attacks the elections, the free press, the justice system, the judicial process and the criminal justice system, while also giving his support to those who have violently attacked our government’s citadel in the hope of derailing our electoral process, all for a day and a half, is a reminder that Trump sees democracy as an adversary he hopes to defeat.

When he claims he “got worse” after being held responsible for January 6, there is every reason to believe him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/trump-says-after-his-second-impeachment-i-became-worse-n1273684 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos