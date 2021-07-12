Politics
Alex Kane: the union fight is with Boris Johnson, not the protocol
Yet if it is true that Northern Ireland really remains within the UK and the constitutional status quo cannot be changed without a border ballot, then shouldn’t trade unionists / loyalists tone down the rhetoric? anti-protocol and prepare for the inevitable? The inevitable being that the protocol will remain in one form or another. Unless, of course, they rely on Boris Johnson to save them.
I have written several times about the perception problem with the protocol. While it’s true that its continuation doesn’t really make a huge difference in the day-to-day lives of most trade unionists, it’s also true even if they don’t make a particular song and dance about it, it disturbs a lot of them. A feeling, if you will, that something has changed in the nature of the relationship between NI and GB.
But it’s not so much of a change that they’ll be willing to take to the streets in droves to voice their concerns. I remember the tens of thousands of people who gathered in Ormeau Park and on the grounds of Stormont in 1972 to protest the closure of Parliament. I remember the large number of people who supported the protest to destroy the Sunningdale Accord in 1974. I remember the roughly quarter of a million who gathered in central Belfast in 1985 to roar in opposition to it. ‘Anglo-Irish Agreement.
Unionism has not made big numbers since then. The middle and professional classes also did not offer tacit support, as they did in 1972, 1974 and 1985. Perhaps they realized that the numbers alone do not make much of a change for the world. unionism. Perhaps the shock of unionism losing its overall majority in the Assembly in 2017, with the DUP now reduced to second-party status in terms of seats, made them realize that there were other bigger issues for them. unionism. Or, more worryingly, maybe they just accept that unionism / loyalty doesn’t seem to be very effective in winning battles.
So, I’m going to make a prediction on the protocol. No matter what trade unionists think (and a mix of polls and anecdotal evidence suggests that a considerable majority of them oppose it), there will be no massive rallies to protest against it; there will be no power cuts; NI will not be immobilized; there will be no resumption of the UWC strike in May 1974; there will be no attempt to make NI impractical or ungovernable at the societal or political level; and most trade unionists will not choose a fight they feel they cannot win.
Yes, I hear the noise. The noise of certain voices in unionism / loyalty accusing me of defeatism. The noise of others beating their keyboards and tweeting their accusations of lundyism on my Twitter thread. I do not care. I really don’t have one. I’ve lived too long and seen too many Grand Old Duke of York battles (even the July 13 Sham is often more realistic) to be taken on by another right now.
I do not support the EU. This is why I voted to Leave. His behavior since has confirmed my decision. Some of the things the Irish government has been doing since June 2016 (particularly Leo Varadkars earthy, petulant, grossly callous and monumentally stupid waving the headlines on border violence in the newspapers) has really made me angry. Joe Biden’s cutting edge interventions have been rude and unnecessary. And Simon Coveney doesn’t seem to have an off button when it comes to random inanities.
But here’s the thing unionists need to keep in mind. The Irish, the EU and the US are all doing what they think is necessary to protect and promote their own interests. This is what governments and international commissions do. I understand. I recognize that. It is Boris Johnson who is not acting in the interests of unionism: although he is opposed to his trying to solve the NI problem.
It was Boris Johnson who lied to the DUP: again and again and, just for good measure, again. It was Boris Johnson who signed the protocol. And, if the accusations of certain trade unionists / loyalists are founded, it is Boris Johnson who has switched to threats of Republican violence. In other words, it is Boris Johnson who is at the origin of the current crisis in unionism. Which means that if unionism wants to fight with someone, it will have to choose it with them.
How do they do this? Some argue that he should be forced to choose between protocol and GFA; and if he makes the wrong choice, then trade unionists should overthrow the assembly until he makes the right choice. Hmm. Some argue for a process of growing instability. Hmm. Some argue that trade unionists should keep the assembly and accept that the protocol will not be removed, although it can be changed. Hmm. Some argue that the protocol should be seen as a cure-all, with trade unionists focusing on the best elements. Hmm. Some believe it is time to turn GFA and entire structures of the peace process upside down. Hmm.
I concluded last week’s article by predicting that unionism will likely eventually learn to live with the protocol, albeit slightly modified, if only because it strikes me, the leadership of the UUP and the DUP leans mainly in this direction. This remains my point of view.
