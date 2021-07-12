There is an ultra micro BUMN outfit, that’s Perbarindo’s answer





DRAWING. Perbarindo is delighted with the formation of an ultra micro holding BUMN.

Journalist: Maizal Walfajri | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. The formation of Ultra Micro Holding (UMi) is made more fluid, in accordance with the publication of PP No. 73 of 2021 as a legal umbrella. The Association of Indonesian Rural Banks (Perbarindo) believes that the holding will strengthen the ultra-micro-enterprise ecosystem empowerment program which should give rise to many opportunities to develop small businesses and become bankable. Perbarindo President Joko Suyanto said that the business development opportunity and opportunity will be boosted as small communities as business actors are included in the formal finance ecosystem. Joko sees that this opportunity will also increase the performance of rural banks (BPRs). Perbarindo also supports the strategic steps of the government through the Ministry of Public Enterprises. “Of course, we support the creation of an Ultra Micro SOE holding company. We actually see a lot of potential that can be used by BPRs with many business players becoming bankable,” he said in a written statement on Monday. (12/7). Joko said that there are currently around 30 million microenterprises that formal financial institutions have not worked on. Worse yet, business players in this segment are likely to be exploited by non-formal financial institutions that trap high interest rates such as loan sharks and illegal fintechs. Read also: BRI Chief Executive Officer: We want to reach the widest range of MSMEs This is in line with data from the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs which noted that there are around 62 million micro enterprises, including the ultra micro segment. However, only around 50.9% are newly reached by formal financial services. He argues that business players in this segment need a special stimulus from the government, so that it can encourage them to get used to formal finance to strengthen and grow their business. Joko’s view is that the government, through its business entities, should be able to familiarize and educate micro-actors to use formal financial services institutions. The aim is to help in terms of loan burden efficiency and empowerment. This is in line with the financial inclusion target which is aimed by the government to increase to 90% in 2023 compared to the position of around 76.19% in 2019. Therefore, to achieve programs that have a positive impact on the community at the lower level, Joko said BPR would be ready to collaborate with the BUMN holding UMi. In addition, BPR currently has stronger governance, capital and liquidity. “The aim of the holding company is of course to increase the efficiency of the actors of the micro enterprise. This is good, because we also have the same objective. We also want to encourage MSMEs to go up to class,” he said. he declares. As is known, the government has released government regulation number 73 of 2021 regarding the addition of the participation in the state capital of the Republic of Indonesia to the registered capital of the company (Persero) PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk. The PP signed by President Joko Widodo on July 2, 2021 as the basis for the formation of Ultra Micro BUMN Holding which aims to extend reach, deepen services and empower the community in a sustainable way. According to the PP, the holding consists of three BUMN entities, namely PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. or BRI as a holding company, PT Pegadaian (Persero) and PT Permodalan Masyarakat Madani (Persero) or PNM. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



