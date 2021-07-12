Medical students ask PM Modi to help them return to university in China





#PMModiHelpIntlStudents: Students ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help using hashtags like #takeUsBackToChina on social media Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

NEW DELHI: Unable to reach their universities in China, medical students across India demand the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to help them return. For the past 18 months, medical students have been taking courses online after returning to India in January 2020 for vacation. After the start of the pandemic, the Chinese government imposed strict restrictions prohibiting international students from entering the country. For many, the lack of access to hands-on experience and hands-on classes has created anxiety about lacking proper medical training. For some, conducting research online has become difficult without the necessary resources and medical equipment. According to 2019 data, over 23,000 Indian students have taken different courses at Chinese universities and colleges. Among them, a majority of students, over 21,000 enrolled to study MBBS, reported PTI. Students seeking help from PM Modis launched an online campaign using the hashtags #PMModiHelpIntlStudents and #takeUsBackToChina on Monday. everyone knows this is a difficult time. and we don’t want 100% offline mode, at least some of the practical knowledge in the day because “something is better than nothing”. Thanks for making it possible.#takeUsBackToChina #PMModiHelpIntlStudents Prajjwal Sharma (@ Prajjwa68105597) July 12, 2021 Our practical work is piling up. Without practical work, how are we going to be the best doctors. #takeUsBackToChina #PMModiHelpIntlStudents @ravishndtv Piyush (@ Piyush95740648) July 12, 2021 I did not attend any practical classes. My basics are not clear, how am I supposed to continue my education and fight for the exam here ?! It won’t affect any of the authorities but it’s a matter of our whole fucking future! #PMModiHelpIntlStudents #takeUsBackToChina @PMOIndia Akshra Singh (@ AkshraSingh18) July 12, 2021 On March 22, the Indian Embassy in China issued a statement indicating that the issue of student returns was being discussed with authorities. As noted in its previous communications, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has continued to closely monitor Chinese authorities, including the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, regarding the concerns of Indian students in China, in particular their early return to colleges / universities in that country, the statement said. Students who contact their respective universities in China individually also do not receive definitive responses. When we asked our university they told us they can only teach online for three semesters and now it’s over. So from now on we want offline courses. Please organize an official conference for [international] students, wrote a medico. Another complained about the arbitrary schedules of online courses and the use of mobile phone applications banned in India. 1.5 years of online classes and also accepting whatever universities say, either taking an online course at 5:15 a.m. or downloading multiple apps. Applications most of which are banned in India. How much longer ! #takeUsBackToChina#PMModiHelpIntlStudents Dr Kaminee deshmukh (@ Kamineedeshmuk1) July 12, 2021 When we asked our university they told us they can maximum teach online in just 3 semesters and now it’s over. So from now on we want offline courses. Please organize an official conference for international students.#takeUsBackToChina #PMModiHelpIntlStudents @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar Itz @ Ajitesh (@ ItzAjitesh1) July 12, 2021 Write to us at [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.careers360.com/medical-students-ask-pm-modi-help-them-rejoin-university-in-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos