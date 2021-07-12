Boris Johnson, ready to relax UK rules, says pandemic is not over yet





“The global pandemic is not yet over,” the British Prime Minister said in a statement released on Sunday evening. (Deposit) London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for caution on Monday as he confirms his intention to remove almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite an increase in cases to the highest levels in months. Last week, Johnson brought forward proposals to eliminate rules on mask wearing and social contact, and the instruction to work from home whenever possible, on what he called a “one-way street. towards freedom “. He will announce his final decision at a press conference Monday afternoon. “The global pandemic is not yet over,” he said in a statement released on Sunday evening. “Cases will increase as we unlock, as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all shoulder our responsibilities so as not to undo our progress.” Britain has implemented one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, with more than 87% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66% having received two. The government maintains that the fact that deaths and hospital admissions remain much lower than they were before, even as cases have increased, is proof that vaccines save lives and that it is safer to open. Nonetheless, recent weeks have seen a striking increase in infections, at rates not seen since the winter, with some epidemiologists fearing the Euro 2020 soccer championships may have helped fuel the rise. Britain, which ranks 20th in the world in reported per capita deaths from COVID-19, on Sunday reported 31,772 more COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, up by 31% and 44% respectively within a week. Wembley Stadium in London hosted the final between England and Italy on Sunday. Large crowds gathered in London, including around the stadium, and it was reported that some had secured entry to the match without tickets to join the over 60,000 who had them. “Am I supposed to enjoy watching the transmission unfold in front of my eyes?” World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted at the end of the match. “The # COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight … # SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will benefit the unvaccinated, overcrowded, unmasked, screaming / screaming / singing. Devastating.” Johnson said last week that the legal requirement to wear masks in indoor public places would be ended, although Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday that the guidelines would say “people are expected to wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces, ”he said. Johnson’s office said the green light to lift the restrictions hinged on compliance with four tests: enough people vaccinated, vaccines reducing hospitalizations and deaths, hospitals being free of pressure, and variants not posing too much of a risk. important. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

