At least 11 dead in lightning strike near tourist spot in India





At least 11 people were killed in a lightning strike in a popular tourist spot in Jaipur city, in india the state of northern Rajasthan, Sunday evening. Lightning struck Amer Fort on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur. “There was a tower there. When lightning struck, the wall of the tower collapsed, many people were buried underneath. As the fort is on a hill, when the debris fell and the ‘space was reduced, some people also fell into a ditch, “Saini told CNN. The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and officials from the police and civil defense forces carried out rescue operations until 7 a.m. Monday, according to Saini. The 11 bodies found included women and children. The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the town’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Eleven other people were rescued and are in stable condition, Saini said. Those at the fort included locals as well as tourists, he added. “Because it is a hilly area and there are a lot of trees, the rescue teams continued to search until the morning in case anyone was left behind, but now everyone has been found. “Saini said. Several people were also killed by lightning in other parts of Rajasthan, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He asked authorities to provide immediate assistance to the families of the dead in a tweet on Sunday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. It has done a lot of harm. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted. minister Monday morning. Lightning deaths are common in India and the South Asian region in May and June of each year. There were 2,885 lightning-related deaths in 2017 and 2,357 in 2018, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau. In June 2020, at least 107 people were killed by lightning strikes in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in just two days. The-CNN-Wire

