May request assistance from Pakistani military to implement Covid-19 measures: Dr Faisal – Pakistan





The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for health, Dr Faisal Sultan said on Monday that the government would use all necessary administrative assistance, including that of the Pakistani military, to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions ( NPI) to prevent the spread of Covid -19.

Speaking to a press briefing in Islamabad, the SAPM Sultan said there was a need to ensure compliance with current NPIs and that the government would make efforts for this in two ways: massive appeal to the nation to it respects restrictions such as wearing masks and avoids crowds and administrative actions increase compliance, focusing in particular on large cities and tourist destinations.

“We will take all necessary administrative help for this, including help from the military.”

He added that smart locks would also be used again and “we believe there are some necessary controls and restrictions on mobility as well.”

In addition, only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist resorts during the upcoming Eid holiday and this requirement will be “strictly enforced” at the insistence of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the Ministry of Health, said Dr Sultan.

SAPM stressed that vaccines were a “very important strategy” to fight Covid-19, adding that a large number of doses were present in the country.

“About 450,000 doses of the vaccine were given yesterday and six million more doses are coming.”

The SAPM Sultan said vaccination was the only way to “protect our population from the spread of Covid-19”.

Delta variant

The SAPM Sultan, in his post today, also said that the rate of Covid-19 positivity had increased from 2% to 4pc in the past few days, Radio Pakistan reported.

He attributed this to the violation of standard operating procedures of Covid-19 and the presence of variants of Covid-19, in particular the Delta variant which was first discovered in India which he said had an impact on the current epidemic in Pakistan.

“We have also shown a lack of care, but side by side, the effect of new virus variants, especially the Delta variant, is showing up in our epidemic.”

Dr Sultan’s statement comes three days after Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said the Delta variant was responsible for the impending fourth wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

Umar’s warning came just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed concern in a video message regarding a fourth wave of Covid-19, calling the Delta variant “the greatest concern”.

In his message to the nation, the Prime Minister referred to Afghanistan, Indonesia and other countries affected by the Delta variant and expressed concern about the upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the Pakistan, just days after their decline.

We are concerned that the Indian variant will hit Pakistan, and as a precaution we must adhere to SOPs (standard operating procedures), he said.

The NCOC has also confirmed the presence of different variants of Covid-19, including the Delta variant, in Pakistan. At least 15 people were diagnosed with the variant in Rawalpindi district last week, according to division commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah. Authorities have recommended smart closures in 10 localities in Rawalpindi from where cases of the Delta variant have been reported.

