Keir Starmer understands this England side in a way Boris Johnson could never understand







Can you explain to me the difference between a yellow card and a red card? the cabinet minister asked me. My buzzing briefing for the top Labor official didn’t save him for long: he was scolded when the media asked him to name part of his local team.

Politicians are briefed by anxious assistants on the price of a pint of milk, but the game is more complicated. The first rule for politicians is: don’t be a fake fan, because the real ones can spot you from a mile away. Naturally, Boris Johnson jumped on the Euro 2020 train with characteristic enthusiasm. But the cricketer fan instead betrayed the match by wearing his English shirt over his work shirt and tie in the semi-finals.

Johnson would have benefited from a feel-good factor if England had won the trophy. It might even have given the economy a timely mini-boost as the UK eases restrictions on coronaviruses. Instead, sadly, there is a pride factor after the teams’ brilliant run, which will hopefully continue to unite the nation even in the agony of defeat.

I have loved Gareth Southgate and his players like no other England team since I nervously watched the 1966 World Cup final on television at the age of nine. I cannot claim to have been a huge fan of England since; I watched a game against England and around 1,500 games involving my Spurs team. But the England team today is different.

Keir Starmer, a real fan rather than a fan of plastic, understood when he said: On and off the pitch, this team is the best in our country. They made us proud. In contrast, Johnson pointedly avoided England’s achievements off the pitch. The team has become a powerful symbol of a modern, inclusive and diverse country that opposes inequalities of all kinds. Their decision to take the knee was totally justified by the silly online abuse launched against the three black players who failed to score their penalties Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Although Johnson rightly condemned him, government and social media companies will no doubt once again stop taking the necessary steps to eradicate it.

Conservative politicians understandably want to give the England team a hug, but some are clearly uncomfortable with his position off the pitch. Tellingly, Johnson was reluctant to back the minority of spectators who booed when the players took the knee, before saying they should cheer on the team.

Like the museum of migration highlighted, seven of England’s starting teams against Italy have parents or grandparents born abroad. But rather than celebrate a multiracial team that has won wide support among ethnic minorities, Home Secretary Priti Patel rejected taking the knee as a political gesture before hopping on the train and putting on a English jersey when the team has done well.

Lee Anderson, a Tory MP, deserved the ridicule he received in Westminster for boycotting his beloved team for the first time because of the knee gesture and then after the final on his phone. He chose not to understand that the act was a statement of values, and not support for a political agenda.

Labor is in tune with these values, but also has lessons to learn from Euro 2020. It is possible to have a vision of progressive patriotism without emulating the nationalism and cultural wars of division favored for partisan reasons by some. high conservatives, and often encouraged by Downing. Street. Hopefully, those on the left who feel uncomfortable with Starmer wrapping himself in the flag to give a patriotic speech to the country will remember Euro 2020 as the moment the flag was picked up from there. ‘far right.

Although the aftermath of the London 2012 Olympics has faded, Euro 2020 seems more important, even though England suffered a brilliant defeat, as Labor described its electoral setbacks in the 1980s. The years of suffering continues until next year’s World Cup, at least, but there are plenty of positives about Euro 2020, on and off the pitch. Hopefully our politicians, led by Johnson, ensure their sustainability.