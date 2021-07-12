Can Covid-19 jabs cause infertility? Government issues rebuttal





He said the vaccines and their components were first tested in animals and then in humans before being approved for wider use. (Photo courtesy: IE) The government decided to dispel doubts that Covid-19 vaccines were linked to reduced fertility in men and women, and issued a three-point rebuttal to all of those claims. The Union’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry tweeted that there was no evidence the vaccine doses caused infertility. He also said the vaccines and their components were first tested on animals and then on humans to assess their likely side effects before being approved for wider use. The government, which recently approved the vaccine for nursing and pregnant women, said the decision was approved by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. Reports of reluctance to immunize have emerged in recent weeks, with people, especially those of childbearing age and breastfeeding women, expressing concern about vaccines. Although the government has detailed the minor side effects that can be seen in pregnant women after vaccination, hesitation remains. As India aims to vaccinate its entire population against Covid-19 by the end of this year, vaccine hesitation and the myth surrounding doses, especially in rural areas, has become a major challenge. for the government. In a recentMann ki Baatmessage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the hesitations of some sections and, warning them of the threat posed by Covid-19, urged them to get vaccinated. Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district and told them to get the vaccine as they expressed apprehension about the exercise. Modi said he and his mother, who was almost 100, took both doses of the vaccine. He added that instead of believing rumors, people should trust scientists and science. Modi reminded everyone of the threat posed by Covid-19 and added that they had to focus on vaccination as well as Covid-19 protocols. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

