PM Modi announces an ex-gratia for the families of those killed in the lightning | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi graciously announced the families of those killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during heavy rains on Sunday. The majority of the deaths have been in Rajasthan, where 20 people have died after being struck by lightning near a 12th-century Amber Fort watchtower. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that 2 lakh will be given to the families of those who were killed and 50,000 to relatives of the injured. PM arenarendramodi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021 The PMO also regretted the deaths of those killed in lightning strikes in all three states and said the respective state governments will provide all possible assistance to those affected. Lightning struck the group of people in Rajasthan taking selfies near the Amber Fort watchtower. Other places where lightning strikes killed people in Rajasthan are the districts of Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said 29 people were rescued from the Amber Fort area. “With the help of the locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amber Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to hospital,” he said. Seven children were among those killed in lightning strikes in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday, said Manoj Dixit, a government official. Most of those killed were agricultural laborers working in the fields. Both state governments have announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and injured. In Madhya Pradesh, seven people were killed in lightning incidents. Among them, two were each killed in Sheopur and Gwalior districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more lightning over the next two days, as well as heavy rains in parts of northern India. More than 2,900 people were killed by lightning strikes in India in 2019, the Associated Press news agency reported citing available official figures.

