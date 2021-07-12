Boris Johnson calls for Covid caution amid warnings of 1,000 hospitalizations per day | Health policy

Boris Johnson called for great caution as he confirmed plans to reopen in England, following warnings from government scientists that the growth of Covid infections amid mass unlocking could lead to high rates of hospitalization similar to the winter peak.

Addressing a conference in Downing Street, the PM said he would expect and recommend people to always wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, seek a gradual return to workplaces and that nightclubs and similar businesses should use Covid certificates as a matter of social responsibility.

Johnson said the time had come to remove virtually all of Covid’s legal restrictions, given the natural firewall of impending school vacations and summer weather.

But it is absolutely vital that we now proceed with caution, and I cannot say it with enough force or emphasis, this pandemic is not over, he said. This disease, the coronavirus, continues to pose risks to you and your family. We cannot just instantly return on Monday July 19 to life as it was before Covid.

Modeling released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has highlighted the potential increase in pressures on the NHS amid rapidly increasing infection levels and long-lasting risks of Covid.

Right now, the epidemic is growing and infections are expected to increase further as the mix increases. But while deaths are expected to peak at levels well below those at the start of the year, the modeled scenarios suggest that the NHS could still register a substantial number of hospital admissions, despite the impact of the vaccination program .

The models, produced by a number of different university teams, suggest that there could be at least 1,000 hospitalizations per day at the height of the current wave, assuming that public behavior does not immediately revert to what ‘it was before the pandemic.

However, if pre-pandemic behavior rebounded rapidly over a month, models from University of Warwick researchers suggest there could be around 1,300 to 4,800 hospitalizations per day. In some scenarios, especially when hospitalizations are lower this summer, experts also suggest there could be another wave in winter.

Most of the modeled scenarios have peaks lower than January 2021. However, under more pessimistic assumptions, some scenarios show a resurgence of this scale or more. Even though lower than previous peaks, the number of admissions may become difficult for the NHS, records a meeting note from Sage, adding that contingency plans should be in place for how to respond if hospital admissions are approaching such levels.

But experts point out that there is uncertainty around a number of crucial factors, including the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, the level of vaccination and how quickly public behavior will change. Such factors are important: According to other documents, the number of infected vaccinated people who will be admitted to hospital would be three times higher if the vaccine were 94% effective rather than 98% effective.

The documents stress that to avoid pressure on the NHS, the priority is that the return to pre-pandemic life must be a gradual process, adding that measures including working from home, masks in crowded indoor environments and ventilation improved disease all help reduce the spread of disease. virus and therefore hospitalizations, while the isolation of infected people and an effective screening and traceability system also remain important.

However, Sage adds that while hospitalizations are a major concern, they are not the only major risk, with an increase in long-term Covid cases, manpower absences and new variants also reported. The latter could be a global concern, experts note.

The combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination creates the conditions under which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge, according to Sage minutes. The likelihood of this happening is unknown, but such a variant would pose a significant risk both in the UK and overseas.

With high infection levels, they add, the capacity and testing resources to identify the variant involved can be overwhelmed, making it more difficult to detect a new variant quickly.

NHS bosses have warned ministers that the services’ efforts to tackle its massive backlog of care would be hit and people seeking normal care would have to wait longer, if hospitals were to once again focus on taking care. burden of an influx of Covid patients.

NHS will need to treat growing numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital at a time when the service is operating at full capacity to recover from arrears, experiences record demand for emergency care this time of year, loses a significant number of staff. isolation and has greatly reduced capacity due to infection control, said Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers.

This will inevitably mean that the NHS will not be able to recover overdue care as quickly as trusts and patients would like and that ministers should be clear on this compromise. In this context, the forecasts of at least 1,000 Covid-19 admissions per day from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies are worrying.