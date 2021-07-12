PM Modi to travel to Varanasi on July 15 to inaugurate convention center

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi on July 15. Prior to his visit, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari and DGP Mukul Goyal visited the proposed venue for the PM’s programs, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and Rudraksh Convention Center. , on Sunday. Senior officials even held a circuit home meeting about the visit.

This will be Modis’ first visit to Varanasi in eight months and he is expected to stay there for five to six hours. It will also dedicate development projects worth Rs 1,550 crore to the city and lay the foundation stone for 10 projects.

The Prime Minister will first visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and offer prayers, and then visit Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. He is also expected to inaugurate the Rudraksh Convention Center in Sigra which was built with the help of Japan. Speaking to the media on the issue, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said: “We are here to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ visit. PM Modi will visit the Rudraksh Convention Center and BHU.

Sufficient security arrangements are ensured for the PM’s visit. Wherever the program is finalized, we will ensure appropriate security arrangements. SPG officers are also expected to visit Varanasi today Monday, said Mukul Goyal, DGP.

The Japanese ambassador is also expected to be present during Modi’s visit to the city. Throughout the program, a strict covid protocol will be followed. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari and DGP Mukul Goyal also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

