Lawyers withdraw from pro-Trump election trial





As the hearing opened Monday by videoconference, several lawyers sought to play down their role in the litigation. While Wood was among the seven lawyers in the first iteration of the trial last November, he stressed to the judge that he was not involved in its preparation.

I played absolutely no role in drafting the complaint, just to be clear, Wood told Parker. I have not reviewed any of the documents relating to the complaint. My name was there, but I was not involved.

Parker asked Wood directly if he had allowed his name to appear on the costume.

I don’t specifically recall being asked about the Michigan complaint, but I had generally indicated to Sidney Powell that if she needed a litigator in quotes, I would certainly be willing or available to help her, said Wood. Would I have refused to be included by name? I do not believe that.

When questioned by the judge, Powell said she believed she had obtained Woods’ consent to put her name on the costume. I can’t imagine I would ever put his name on a pleading without realizing that he had given me permission to do so. Could there have been a misunderstanding? It is certainly possible, she said.

An attorney for Newman, who has worked at the Trump White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Agency for World Media, also removed her from the Michigan litigation.

My client was a contract lawyer working from home who spent maybe five hours on this case, Thomas Buchanan said. She wasn’t really involved. Its role is de minimis.

While Powell and other attorneys were at the Zoom hearing, she dropped the screen for a while, drawing a slight rebuke from the judge.

Could you service the camera, Ms. Powell, please? I wish everyone were here, Parker said.

The city of Detroit, which intervened as a defendant in the lawsuit to defend the election results, triggered the sanctions process about six months ago complaining that the case was frivolous and littered with untruths. The city motions called on Parker to impose monetary penalties on the attorneys in the case, require them to pay attorney fees for the city and the other defendants in the case, and fire the attorneys for a possible cancellation procedure.

City attorney Herschel Fink said the initial filing of the case was muddled and unprofessional.

What they filed in the first complaint in this case was an embarrassment to the legal profession, Fink said. It was sloppy. It was illegible and we didn’t care.

In a motion last December calling for the punishment of Powell, Wood and others, the town’s legal team wrote: If penalties aren’t deserved in this case, it’s hard to imagine a case where they are. would be.

In a case involving the election of the President of the United States, the parties and their attorneys should be held to the highest standards of factual and legal due diligence; instead, they raised bogus claims and pursued unsustainable legal theories, the city argued. It is time for this Court to send back a message: lies and frivolous allegations will not be tolerated. This abuse of our legal system deserves the harshest possible penalties.

Last December, Parker rejected the temporary restraining order that the suit sought to remove from presidential credentials. The case was officially closed in mid-January. In Monday’s hearing, Parker fought with Donald Campbell, a lawyer representing most of the pro-Trump lawyers involved, and Howard Kleinhendler, one of those lawyers.

The judge continued to appear deeply skeptical of the case of the pro-Trump lawyers, calling some of the witnesses they relied on “so-called experts” and arguing that their documents contained obvious flaws.

“The court is concerned that these affidavits were submitted in bad faith,” Parker said. “The question is whether there is anything in the face of these observations that would give the lawyer pause.”

Haller suggested that Parker appeared to demand a level of control that is not usually required of lawyers passing testimony to court. “I am just confused as to the standard that is applied when it comes to making a complaint,” she said. “We did not submit any lies.”

The state of Michigan and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer are also supporting efforts to punish pro-Trump lawyers involved in the lawsuit.

Fink said inaccuracies in court documents, such as the claim that 139% of registered voters in Detroit voted, had serious consequences. The correct number of turnouts reported by the city is just under 51%.

“These lies were broadcast to the world and when they were broadcast to the world they were embraced and received by” influential people such as Trump, “Fink said. He said that when Trump called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him to overturn the election in favor of Trump, the president referred to the Detroit numbers. “President Trump has explicitly referred to the statistic of 139% of the vote in Detroit as if it were a fact. These are the consequences. This is the consequence of how they abused this system. . “

In a court filing earlier this year, a lawyer representing Powell, Wood and others who brought the case on behalf of potential Trump voters called the sanctions petition unfounded and improper process.

Lawyer Stefanie Lambert Junttila called the campaign an attempt to set a dangerous precedent that could deter future civil rights and voting rights claimants from taking their disputes to court.

Some of the Powell-Wood team’s responses to the call for sanctions were as pugilistic as their actions in the aftermath of the election. In response to claims that pro-Trump lawyers lied in their pleadings, Junttila got annoyed: If it was just the rants of a five-man Detroit law firm, we would reject the behavior. like a pathetic lack of professionalism. But these are the dirty, media attention-hungry, slanderous, and completely off-limits statements from the city of Detroit officials.

Parker, a person appointed by President Barack Obama, ordered last month that every lawyer whose name appeared in any brief filed by plaintiffs in the case be present at the hearing, ultimately scheduled for Monday. However, last week, Powell, Wood and five other attorneys requested to appear only through other attorneys retained to represent them.

Parker rejected the request without explanation, but indicated that pro-Trump lawyers could attend the hearing virtually.

The fallout from dozens of post-election lawsuits continues in other courts and judicial bodies, causing major professional headaches for many of the lawyers involved.

In February, the Georgia State Bar sent Wood a more than 1,600 page complaint proposing bar discipline against him. Many of the alleged misconduct cases cited stem from the flurry of election-related lawsuits, including that in Michigan. Wood filed an unsuccessful complaint against the bar in the process, but continues to fight efforts to punish him.

And last month, a New York City court suspended Trump’s outspoken lawyer Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in that state following his statements in an election-related dispute. Last week, a court in Washington, DC, made a parallel decision to suspend the license of Giulianis’ bar in the city until disciplinary proceedings in New York are resolved. Giuliani defended his conduct and said he plans to challenge the New York suspension at a hearing.

In addition, a Colorado federal judge is due to hold a hearing Friday on another petition for sanctions over a lawsuit brought by other pro-Trump lawyers last December claiming $ 160 billion in damages from the voting machine maker. Dominion Systems.

