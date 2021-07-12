Politics
Prime Minister Modi asks BJP secys to promote “good practices”
Text size:
New Delhi: In a meeting that lasted six hours on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the national secretaries of the BJP and asked them to promote “good practices” within the party.
“Everyone has particular interests and characteristics… depending on their interest, certain good practices can be promoted at ground level where they work. Since we are in government, it is our duty to serve people in a more targeted way, ”Modi said as he called on party workers to ensure that work is done even at the lowest levels of the government. company, BJP sources told ThePrint.
The meeting is part of a series that the prime minister has been organizing since early June with ministers, party secretaries general and morcha presidents.
The meeting was like a “free exchange of ideas,” the sources said, and also focused on outreach efforts to cover Covid vulnerabilities.
The meeting brought together former Maharashtra ministers Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde, Uttar Pradesh MPs Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar, as well as Anupam Hazra and Satya Kumar. BJP National President JP Nadda and General Secretary BL Santhosh were also present.
Read also : BJP boiling in Munde stronghold in Maharashtra as Pritam Munde has no place in Modi squad
Call former workers, tune in to the ground for Covid
Modi opened the meeting with a long introductory session in which he asked the national secretaries to talk about their work, responsibilities and areas of interest. He also asked for their comments on how government programs worked in their regions.
BJP sources told ThePrint that the prime minister had advised party secretaries on how to “do seva work and continue to monitor the implementation of the program without interruption.” They added that Modi was saddened by the complete absence of BJP workers on the ground when the Covid wave was at its peak in the second wave.
Modi also asked them to call the old karyakartas and visit them to better understand the situation on the ground. Noting that he had also called several former karyakartas and party leaders to check on their welfare and asked if they needed any help during the second wave of Covid, Modi told the secretaries that it would also help them to find out how the system works on earth.
“He suggested that the secretaries meet with the old karyakartas, call them and even visit primary health centers to find the gaps. He also suggested meeting people at the vaccination centers and helping them get vaccinated, ”one of the sources said.
Read also : Dissent-mukt Bharat? This is the model of reality that Modis India follows
“Organize parties in the villages, read books”
One of the sources called the six-hour meeting a “frank exchange of ideas,” in which Modi called on national secretaries to give negative and positive feedback on various government plans. He also asked which scheme they thought was the best and which needed refining. The idea, the sources said, was to get feedback and motivate executives to be innovative in preparing for a third wave of Covid.
We are in power, our duty is to do his people and promote good practices. We must not detach ourselves from his work, ”Modi said at the meeting, the sources said.
Citing a practice he employed while he was chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said he marked a day specifically for reading books as it helps bring about behavior change and attracts young people to party ideology. “He asked how many of them read books and which books they had read recently,” a source said.
Another piece of advice Modi gave the secretaries was to organize village parties, noting that party workers are like family. Cleaning up villages and holding parties will not only create a bond between the party and its workers, but also the people and the party, Modi said, adding that these small measures add up in the life of the common man.
PM ‘Mann ki Baat’ The radio program also featured in the talks, with Modi asking party leaders to name one positive thing and one negative thing about it.
“Many secretaries explained how Mann ki Baat had transformed the rural public and their ties to the Prime Minister… and that their ties grew stronger, unlike what they were with former prime ministers, ”a second source told ThePrint.
One of the secretaries suggested to Modi that the duration of the Mann ki Baat be shorter to better attract urban youth. Some secretaries also congratulated the Prime Minister for inviting people to give their suggestions for the nominations for the Padma Awards, thus giving them a sense of belonging.
A party leader present at the meeting said Modi’s goal is to motivate executives, give direction to ground awareness programs, find new ways to connect with people and prepare executives for the third wave of Covid. “Sometimes we lose track, but as the head keeper he (Modi) continues to guide the cadre.”
Modi had held a similar meeting a few weeks ago, when he met with ministers and party secretaries general to gather feedback on the functioning of their ministries and the seva work carried out during the second wave of Covid. He had also suggested various measures to ensure the party a more proactive role on the ground.
(Edited by Manasa Mohan)
Read also : You dropped who called Modis ministers to tell them the bad news before the reshuffle
