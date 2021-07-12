Katie Britt responds to Trump’s support for Mo Brooks: ‘I’m not scared’





US Senate hopeful Katie Britt rejected former President Donald Trump’s support for his opponent for the Alabama siege, saying “that doesn’t scare me.”

Britt, who hopes to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Richard Shelby, released a statement after Trump endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks.

Senator Shelby, who will retire at the end of his term in 2022, also expressed support for Britt, who was his chief of staff, and wanted her to be his successor.

The former president of the Business Council of Alabama shared a video on Twitter where she spoke out against her opponent for making “someone else” fight for him.

She said on Saturday: “Unfortunately, we saw the statement regarding my candidacy this afternoon. And what I want to tell you is, that doesn’t scare me.

“I am here to fight for you. It is clear that our message is resonating. People are ready for something new, they are ready for fresh blood, fighting for conservative Christian values ​​and prioritizing the Alabama That’s what people want.

Britt continued, “And in the first four weeks we had incredible momentum and in the first three we raised $ 2.24 million and 90% of that was from Alabamians.

“It’s because they believe in this campaign and want something different and something better for Alabama.

“And so, I hope my opponent, who’s been on the ballot for 40 years, can learn to really be a fearless fighter and the next time someone else gains momentum, I won’t run. not to someone else to take cover and have someone else fight for me.

“Fight, because that’s what I’m going to do for sure.

His comment came after Trump endorsed Representative Brooks for the Senate, in which he said Britt was “not what Alabama wants.”

Her statement continued, “She is by no means qualified and is certainly not what our country needs.”

Trump then shot the Republican Minority Leader in the Senate, adding, “For Mitch McConnell, wasting money on his campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks.”

Representative Brooks praised Trump in a statement and said the former president supported him because he was “a real conservative.”

According to WAFF, Brooks added, “GOP primaries are often split into two groups of candidates: the ‘true conservatives’ and the ‘contenders’ who repeat to citizens what their polls say voters want to hear.

“I am very grateful that President Trump knows the difference and vigorously supports ‘MAGA Mo’ Brooks as a ‘true conservative’ for the US Senate.”

Brooks also echoes Trump’s inflammatory statements and asked attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend if they would be ready to “fight” for America.

The comments echoed his controversial remarks ahead of the storming of the United States Capitol on January 6.

He said on Friday: “Our choice is simple: we can surrender and submit, or we can fight” against “dictatorial socialists” and democratic control.

Newsweek has reached out to Britt for comment.

Former President Donald Trump dominated Dallas’ CPAC 2024 GOP straw presidential ballot with 70 percent of the vote on Sunday. Trump backed Britt’s rival for Alabama’s seat in the US Senate. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

