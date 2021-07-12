Analysis: Boris Johnson condemns racism but ignores the domino effect





Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Any sadness felt from an English perspective at night turned into outright fury upon awakening to see that the three players who missed had all been subjected to a host of racial abuse. Marcus Rashford, Jaden Sancho and Bukayo Saka have all been victims of disgusting attacks, including against the latter, a teenager. Coming from a tournament that saw players kneel down before games to oppose racism, it was a cruel and sickening end. The reaction in Westminster was swift, with Boris Johnson and Priti Patel both tweeting condemning the racist abuse targeting players. This, of course, comes after the two initially refused to support players who kneel before matches, with the Home Secretary even defending fans' right to boo him. Perhaps frightened by the ridiculous suggestion that footballers were supporting a Marxist organization, they missed an open goal. This is where the problem lies. Westminster so often fails to draw a line between its own conduct and that of the public. Euro 2020: Humza Yousaf sends a message of 'solidarity' to English players against … Racism is nothing new in football, but the knee kick was a chance for the UK government to take the lead and support opposing racism. Mr Johnson has in the past compared Muslim women to letterboxes, talked about Barack Obama's ancestral dislike of Britain, and referred to piccaninnies waving flags. The Prime Minister said he would not make these statements now, so why were they in agreement when he was just a modest member of Parliament? What's the difference between a fan tweeting abusively at a black player or booing them for having the temerity to want equality? Racism is not only what is considered hate speech, and no one is born into bigotry. This stems from a culture where despicable words are championed for political purposes or allowed to exist through social media companies. This tournament was an opportunity to show a united front against racism from top to bottom and they failed.

