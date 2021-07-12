Here’s your chance to see Donald Trump in the Hudson Valley





Donald Trump arrives in the Hudson Valley and everyone is invited to see him and take a photo.

Former President Trump will headline the New York State Republican Party fundraising event on August 5. The invitation to the New York GOP fundraiser says the event will take place at Briarcliff Manor, but no venue has been announced.

It will cost $ 1,000 to attend. $ 5,000 gives you access to the reception and a photo op with Trump. A $ 25,000 bill gives you what is described as a panel discussion and a “coveted” photo with former President Trump, reports the New York Post.

“As the Republican Party of New York, we are committed to providing the ideas and leadership necessary to ensure that government works for the people. Our heritage is rooted in the philosophy that all human beings are created equal with the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We believe that it is the people, not the government, who are the best steward of our great nation and state. NYGOP’s mission is to stand up for the politicians, candidates and elected leaders who hold these values ​​and to create a strong and bright future for the Empire State, ”said President Nick Langworthy.

Funds raised will go to the New York Republican State Committee.

