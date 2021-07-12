China to tone down speculation in residential properties in school districts – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in more than 10 Chinese cities and provinces have introduced new measures to cool residential property prices since last year.

Admissions to schools in China are based on the residential address of the family requesting the school seat, causing apartment prices to skyrocket near top performing schools in some areas, the reporters reported. official media.

Since last year, authorities in Zhejiang, Sichuan, Nanjing, Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing have all announced measures to curb rising residential prices in school districts.

Some regions have sought to mitigate the impact on house prices by granting school fees to families who rent apartments in school districts, not just those who buy.

Some districts in China have sought to reduce demands by raising the bar for parents, forcing families to own property in the district for several years before the application.

Prices near Beijing’s fifth-ranked Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School jumped about 31% in just one year, while apartments in Yuetan District, near another Leading school, show an increase of almost 60% over comparable properties elsewhere, quoted Bloomberg online property data as reported.

Housing prices in Shanghai’s most popular school districts have increased by an average of 20% in the space of a year, according to Urgan Surveyors.

Comments by CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping in March that real estate prices in school districts are fueling educational inequalities appear to have boosted momentum to address the problem at the local level.

The Chinese Politburo announced on April 30 that it would take action to curb speculation on property in school districts, the first time the issue has been discussed at such a high level of government.

Authorities in Beijing’s Xicheng District, which is home to a number of popular schools, said they would unlink the locations of some schools’ properties, with families only allowed to enroll in one school in one. a given district, without specifying which one.

Some parents in the district have been told that they will not be able to enroll in their preferred school and will instead be assigned another school in the same area, the Chinese Business Network reported.

Prices for 60-square-meter homes have fallen from 10 million yuan to 9.2 million in the past few days following the news, he said.

Wang Yeqiang, director of the Institute of Urban and Environmental Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said the measures would likely be very effective.

“Each wave of residential price increases begins with an increase in the number of housing units in school districts,” Wang told RFA. “This acts as an indicator of market-wide price increases.”

“[These policies] will have to stabilize speculation on school district housing and curb investor demand, ”Wang said.

Political scapegoat

Independent scholar Si Ling said the real estate market is somewhat of a political scapegoat in China.

“There is a lack of clear and transparent political explanations regarding the different housing allowance policies in school districts,” Si told RFA.

“Many business organizations are now speculating on the government’s intentions regarding school district boundaries and the political direction of the next government,” he said.

He said the policy was sending a strong signal to the real estate industry to put the brakes on hot money.

“[It’s saying that they] must be more careful in this area of ​​their activity, because there may be restrictions on the inflows of venture capital, and perhaps even on the inflows of foreign capital, ”said Si.

But he said policies are not addressing the root cause of the problem.

“The root cause of this phenomenon around school district housing is that there is a huge divide between urban and rural China, with the most advanced medical technology and educational resources being concentrated in the cities,” Si Ling said.

“It is only in recent years that the Chinese government has realized that this problem has an impact on social stability,” he said.

The Politburo also recently considered a series of measures to encourage people to have up to three children, including housing incentives.

Support measures planned by the government to cope with low fertility and an aging population include improving prenatal and postnatal care, universal childcare and reducing the costs of childcare. education for families.

China’s fertility rate stood at around 1.3 children per woman in 2020, compared to the 2.1 children per woman needed for the population to renew itself.

But raising children in China is a costly business, with parents forced to find money for the education of just one child.

While public schools do not charge tuition fees until the 10th year of compulsory education, they increasingly require nominal payments of various kinds, as well as payments for food and extracurricular activities.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.