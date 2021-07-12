Exclusive to FPJ | “Declare Red Fort as Fort Netaji”: Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, to Prime Minister Modi

Calcutta: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Bose, has shown his dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he claims although Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s ideology, but the party does not. do not.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew said that despite several attempts he was unable to meet with the Prime Minister and that without Modis’s permission he was unable to meet with the Prime Minister. wanted to make no decision to quit the party.

Modi believes in Saab ka Saath, Saab ka Vikaas but little by little, the people of the BJP forget this ideology. Netaji believed in religious unity, but now, due to the BJP’s community approach, the dream of forming a government in Bengal is not realized. They should also prioritize minorities and listen to their issues, Bose said, also mentioning that the BJP did not understand Bengali sentiments.

Claiming that the BJP had promised him to open Azad Hind Morcha where he could propagate the Netajis ideology, but so far he has not.

In 2016 when I voiced my opinion on opening Azad Hind Party, Modi wanted me to join the BJP and through an Azad Hind Morcha he wanted me to promote Netaji. But this promise has not yet been kept and on the contrary, although I became the vice president of the party in the United States, I had no job to connect with the people. I gave several ideas to the BJP but none of them were used, Chandra said, adding that several parties, including Forward Bloc and TMC, had approached him to join them.

Urging that the Red Fort be renamed Fort Netaji, Netaji’s grandnephew said Modi is expected to declare it on October 21. Notably, Netaji had formed the Azad Hind government on October 21.

Modi had named the Andaman Islands after Netaji and also hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort on October 21. He had started declassifying Netaji’s files. Now he should declare Fort Red as Fort Netaji, Chandra said.

He was asked if he was happy with the decision to call Netajis Parakram Diwas birthday, to which the great-nephew replied in the negative. Parakram is an aspect of Netaji and January 23 should be called Desh Prem Diwas, Chandra said, also adding that most political parties are simply exploiting Netaji’s name and not following his principles.