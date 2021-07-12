Politics
Afghanistan: Can Turkey tame the Taliban? | Middle East | News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW
Now that nearly all Western troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan, the central government in Kabul is largely alone in combating the radical Islamist Taliban. But Afghanistan could now receive military aid from Turkey.
In talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his American counterpart Joe Biden about the possibility of stationing Turkish troops in Afghanistan, apparently mainly to protect the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of Turkey and the “key role” it could play in the future of Afghanistan. However, nothing has been officially decided on the deployment plans, although negotiations between Ankara and Washington may currently be taking place behind the scenes.
Taliban say they will not tolerate Turkish “occupation”
But it is not just the Western players who defend their interests in the event that Turkey sets foot in Afghanistan. Since the massive withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban have also made clear their demands for power, with their units winning in many areas.
NATO officials welcome Ankara’s involvement in Afghanistan. They believe that Turkey, as a predominantly Muslim country, could play a mediating role in the Hindu Kush.
However, Taliban spokesman Suheyl Shaheen clearly rejected the idea in an interview with UK broadcaster BBC. He said all foreign soldiers remaining in Afghanistan after September would be treated as occupying forces. “All foreign forces, contractors, advisers and coaches should withdraw from the country,” Shaheen said.
Experts warn of military operation
Experts who spoke to DW say stationing Turkish troops in Kabul would pose enormous risks. Ilhan Uzgel, an expert in international relations at Ankara University, points out that although 60,000 Taliban troops have fought as many as 300,000 NATO-trained Afghan soldiers over the past 20 years, Islamist militants continue to win back territory.
“Afghan cities are still being taken over, and the Afghan army, which is actually stronger on paper, does not carry much weight on the battlefield,” he said.
International relations expert Sezin Oney also believes that the Taliban’s military advances cannot be stopped. “Foreign soldiers in Afghanistan must be tolerated by the Taliban,” and this is where the hands of the Turkish government are tied, she said.
Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Faruk Logoglu agrees and points to the growing Taliban dominance in the region in recent times. “If Turkey ignores the risk posed by the Taliban, there will be dire consequences, both financially and morally,” he said.
Reconciliation efforts?
Turkey’s relations with many of its NATO partners have also been strained since Ankara decided to purchase Russian S-400 defense missiles to protect its airspace. The decision to adopt the mobile surface-to-air missile system has caused great consternation not only in Washington but also in other NATO capitals.
In response, the United States expelled Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter jet program, preventing delivery of the new planes to the Turkish Air Force. Relations between the two countries have also been strained since Washington decided to label Turkey’s WWI massacre of Armenians as genocide.
Experts believe President Erdogan is now trying to pour oil into troubled waters, among other things, to circumvent sanctions. Ilhan Uzgel believes that Ankara is now even ready to take on the risky mission in Afghanistan in order to appease its Western partners. He says Ankara is sending a message to the West that it wants to cooperate more on security issues.
“Erdogan is trying to show that he is now looking west,” Uzgel said.
This article has been translated from a German version of the Turkish original.
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-can-turkey-tame-the-taliban/a-58210630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]