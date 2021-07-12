Afghanistan: Can Turkey tame the Taliban? | Middle East | News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW

Now that nearly all Western troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan, the central government in Kabul is largely alone in combating the radical Islamist Taliban. But Afghanistan could now receive military aid from Turkey.

In talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his American counterpart Joe Biden about the possibility of stationing Turkish troops in Afghanistan, apparently mainly to protect the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of Turkey and the “key role” it could play in the future of Afghanistan. However, nothing has been officially decided on the deployment plans, although negotiations between Ankara and Washington may currently be taking place behind the scenes.

When Erdogan and Biden first met in Brussels, rapprochement was in the air

Taliban say they will not tolerate Turkish “occupation”

But it is not just the Western players who defend their interests in the event that Turkey sets foot in Afghanistan. Since the massive withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban have also made clear their demands for power, with their units winning in many areas.

NATO officials welcome Ankara’s involvement in Afghanistan. They believe that Turkey, as a predominantly Muslim country, could play a mediating role in the Hindu Kush.

However, Taliban spokesman Suheyl Shaheen clearly rejected the idea in an interview with UK broadcaster BBC. He said all foreign soldiers remaining in Afghanistan after September would be treated as occupying forces. “All foreign forces, contractors, advisers and coaches should withdraw from the country,” Shaheen said.

Experts warn of military operation

Experts who spoke to DW say stationing Turkish troops in Kabul would pose enormous risks. Ilhan Uzgel, an expert in international relations at Ankara University, points out that although 60,000 Taliban troops have fought as many as 300,000 NATO-trained Afghan soldiers over the past 20 years, Islamist militants continue to win back territory.

“Afghan cities are still being taken over, and the Afghan army, which is actually stronger on paper, does not carry much weight on the battlefield,” he said.

International relations expert Sezin Oney also believes that the Taliban’s military advances cannot be stopped. “Foreign soldiers in Afghanistan must be tolerated by the Taliban,” and this is where the hands of the Turkish government are tied, she said.

Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Faruk Logoglu agrees and points to the growing Taliban dominance in the region in recent times. “If Turkey ignores the risk posed by the Taliban, there will be dire consequences, both financially and morally,” he said.

There is no way around the Taliban, says Ilhan Uzgel

Reconciliation efforts?

Turkey’s relations with many of its NATO partners have also been strained since Ankara decided to purchase Russian S-400 defense missiles to protect its airspace. The decision to adopt the mobile surface-to-air missile system has caused great consternation not only in Washington but also in other NATO capitals.

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system angered NATO partners

In response, the United States expelled Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter jet program, preventing delivery of the new planes to the Turkish Air Force. Relations between the two countries have also been strained since Washington decided to label Turkey’s WWI massacre of Armenians as genocide.

Experts believe President Erdogan is now trying to pour oil into troubled waters, among other things, to circumvent sanctions. Ilhan Uzgel believes that Ankara is now even ready to take on the risky mission in Afghanistan in order to appease its Western partners. He says Ankara is sending a message to the West that it wants to cooperate more on security issues.

“Erdogan is trying to show that he is now looking west,” Uzgel said.

This article has been translated from a German version of the Turkish original.