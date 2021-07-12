‘Donald Trump’ treatment succeeds in more than 200 Covid patients, according to BMC





More than 200 coronavirus patients at a municipal hospital who received monoclonal antibodies have shown remarkable recovery after treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. Monoclonal antibodies made the news as a treatment for COVID-19 when they were administered to then-US President Donald Trump in November of last year after testing positive for the disease during The electoral campaign. It has been described as an antibody cocktail “which was one of the most promising candidates”.

Monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to be effective for more than 200 COVID-19 patients at the Civic Body’s Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, in the western suburbs, the BMC said in a statement. After administering the cocktail, consisting of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, cleared for use in mild to moderate cases of coronavirus in high-risk patients, only 0.5% of patients needed oxygen and the death rate was also reduced by 70%, according to the statement.

The previous requirement of 13 to 14 days of hospitalization was also reduced to 5 to 6 days after the cocktail, he said. Cocktail therapy is successful against the backdrop of the expected third wave of coronavirus, the BMC said, calling the successful experimentation with this drug combination a “respite” before the third wave.

Trump received the same cocktail of drugs after contracting coronavirus. Since then, his health has improved considerably, ”said BMC. In India, the drugs were registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization on May 10, 2021 and were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, the BMC said.

A total of 212 COVID-19 patients received this cocktail through saline solution at Seven Hills Hospital. Conclusions were drawn after the treatment of 199 patients, including 101 patients in the age group 18-45 years, 45 patients in the age group 45-59 years and 53 patients over 60 years. Of the 199 patients, 74 have at least one comorbidity, ”the BMC said. All 199 patients were in the mild to moderate infection group, he added.

The story continues

At the start of treatment, 179 had fever, while 158 had a cough with or without fever. Four patients were on oxygen therapy. The fever was noticed to subside within 48 hours of administering the drug cocktail, according to the BMC. “Out of 199, only one person had to be supplied with oxygen. This proportion is only 0.5 percent. It’s a great relief, considering the amount of oxygen that was needed earlier for coronavirus patients, ”BMC said.

During the first and second waves, at least 20% of patients required oxygen and 5% of patients required intensive care (ICU) treatment, he said. The civic body said the monoclonal antibody cocktails can be given to patients over the age of 12 who weigh at least 40 kg.

No side effects were reported in any of the patients, the BMC said, adding that the death toll also fell by 70%. “This cocktail can be given to patients with diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, asthma and other acute respiratory diseases, high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, cerebral palsy, etc.,” said the BMC.

This treatment is also financially beneficial for patients as it is not necessary to bring oxygen and other expensive drugs, thus avoiding hospitalization, he said. “Considering the medical manpower, it is possible to provide OPD treatment and as the patient’s hospital stay is reduced, it will also help relieve stress at work for doctors,” BMC said. .

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-treatment-successful-over-180100105.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos